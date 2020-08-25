University students, bar owners criticized after large crowds seen
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa students and several bars in Iowa City are facing criticism after throngs of young adults were seen crowded together outside and within the venues — most without masks — just hours before in-person classes were to start Monday at the university and many Iowa K-12 schools.
Iowa City police took a complaint just after 1 a.m. Sunday that several bars were all over capacity and not enforcing a mask mandate.
A reporter with The Gazette also checked several bars around midnight and confirmed that most did not appear to be enforcing social distancing inside or mask wearing ordered by Iowa City’s mayor.
The scene came only a day after university officials reminded students to follow city and county mandates regarding COVID-19.
3 die in wrong-way crash
ALDEN, Iowa — Three people — including a child — died in a crash in central Iowa’s Hardin County, the Iowa State Patrol said Monday.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 20 near Alden, when a pickup truck traveling the wrong way crashed into a sport utility vehicle carrying two adults and a child.
Killed in the crash were Cristy Gutierres, 44, who was driving, Mario Zubia, 38, and Jessie Gutierres, 11, according to the patrol. All were from Story City. A 6-year-old child in the SUV was flown to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries.
The wrong-way driver, Spencer Bultman, 25, of Hampton, was injured and taken to a local hospital, officials said.
19-year-old woman fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s north side.
The shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North 27th St., between West Burleigh Street and West Auer Avenue, in the Franklin Heights neighborhood.
Police said the woman died at the scene. An autopsy was complete Monday.
Police said no suspects have been arrested.