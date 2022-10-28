MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.

The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

