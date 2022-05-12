Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for the shooting death of another teen during a botched robbery.
Kyler Carson, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and other counts, according to court records, and he was sentenced to three years’ probation. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of 18-year-old Andrew Gaston.
Prosecutors say Carson was 16 when he fatally shot Gaston and injured Gaston’s cousin, Tyrell Gaston, when the Gastons ambushed Carson during a drug deal in an effort to rob Carson of marijuana.
Carson was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter and other counts.
Tyrell Gaston, 18, was also sentenced to three years’ probation last year for second-degree robbery in the case, but was taken back into custody in November after being charged with two counts of attempted murder in a separate case.
Man sentenced to 12 years for trying to kill Oneida officer
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A man who exchanged gunfire with a police officer in northeastern Wisconsin has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Carl King, 31, was convicted in March of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
According to the criminal complaint, officers suspected King may have been intoxicated when he drove to the Oneida police station on Feb. 21, 2021.
King got out of his vehicle with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with an officer, WLUK-TV reported. King was struck in the leg. The officer was not injured.
The complaint said King wanted police to shoot him.
A judge Tuesday also sentenced King to 15 years of extended supervision.
2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead in a wrong-way crash on the interstate in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials say a 27-year-old woman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-43/94 about 2 a.m. Wednesday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man.
Authorities say both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were pronounced dead a short time later.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours. The investigation into the crash and their deaths is ongoing.