UIC finishes oral history project on former Chicago mayor
CHICAGO — University of Illinois at Chicago officials have wrapped up a two-year oral history project chronicling the leadership of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley.
The project includes 45 videotaped interviews with political advisors, chiefs of staff, family and former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
The interviews took place from 2017 and 2019 after the university was chosen to house Daley’s papers and artifacts from his 22 years in office.
In a news release, university officials said a website with the information will be ready in the fall as the library isn’t open to researchers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The interviews and documents will be part of a fall class called “The Daley’s Chicago: From Mid-Century to Global City.”
“These oral histories will enable students to analyze first-hand accounts of Chicago’s political history,” said lecturer David Greenstein, who’ll teach the class.
Daley left office in 2011 after deciding not to seek re-election. His father, Richard J. Daley, was Chicago mayor for 21 years. His papers were also donated to UIC.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Leinenkugel will no longer use an image of a Native American woman long associated with the Chippewa Falls-based brewery.
The Post-Cresent reports Leinenkugel will begin to make changes to the logo and other imagery related to the brand in the coming months.
Company President Dick Leinenkugel said in a statement the brewery has been working to update the “look and feel” of the brand and ultimately decided to retire the image of the Native American woman.
The company’s website said it has used Native American imagery on its label since the 1930s.
The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, was founded in 1867 by Jacob Leinenkugel and acquired by Miller Brewing Company in 1988.
Noah’s Ark Waterpark closed due to virus
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A popular Wisconsin Dells attraction has closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced the closing Saturday on its website. In a statement, Noah’s Ark says it has implemented extensive safety protocols since opening this summer.
The water park said it will be working closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on how to move forward, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
“The first and foremost priority of Noah’s Ark is the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members,” the statement said.
The closing came the same day that a statewide mask mandate ordered by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers took effect.
MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky finished her 100-mile ultramarathon Sunday after being sworn in mid-run.
Karofsky was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.
Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete.
Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday.
The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3.
Boats collide, 2 arrested for OWI
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Authorities have arrested two boat operators on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after their boats collided on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh, injuring three people.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said a 26-foot Glastron boat with six people aboard was having mechanical problems and was traveling slowly toward Rainbow Park when it was struck by a 17-foot Lund boat heading in the same direction with two people aboard.
Three people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
3 dead when vehicle strikes ambulance
BENSON, Ill. — Three people are dead and three others hospitalized after an ambulance collided with another vehicle on a Woodford County road, according to authorities in central Illinois.
Killed in the crash Saturday were Morgan Ryder, 20, of Gridley, Jared Seggerman, 19, of Minonk and Seth Unruh, 19, of Pattonsburg, according to Illinois State Police.
Another passenger in the car, a 21-year-old Minonk man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle driven by Ryder was southbound on County Road approaching Illinois Route 116 when it turned into the pathway of the ambulance traveling west on County Road, authorities said.
It wasn’t immediately known where the ambulance was headed when the collision occurred.
The ambulance driver, a 42-year-old man from LaSalle, was also hospitalized, along with the patient being transported, a 78-year-old woman from Ottawa. Their conditions are not known. A 25-year-old Earlville woman also in the ambulance was uninjured.