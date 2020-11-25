Wisconsin Gov. Evers says to skip holiday parties
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers begged people Tuesday to skip Thanksgiving celebrations with anyone from outside their households as Wisconsin set a new record for COVID-19 deaths.
Evers and state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm held a news conference Tuesday to plead with people to skip Thanksgiving gatherings with anyone they don’t live with to avoid spreading the disease and creating a post-holiday surge of cases that could swamp hospitals. Both said they plan to spend the holiday weekend with only their spouses; Evers said he will not see his grandchildren this holiday.
“If you’re planning to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, we urge you to seriously reconsider. We all must make short-term sacrifices for our long-term health,” Evers said. “As you consider your options for Thursday, please make the hard choices.”
The DHS reported Tuesday that the disease was a factor in another 104 deaths, a new daily record. The old record was 92 deaths, set on Nov. 17. The death toll now stands at 3,115.
The department reported another 6,202 confirmed infections; the state has now seen 363,973 cases since the pandemic began in March.
Infection rates have been trending downward a bit since last week, however. The seven-day average of positive tests was 28.7% as of Monday, down from 36.5% last week. The number of people hospitalized has been dropping every day since the state hit a record high of 2,277 patients on Nov. 17, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. As of Tuesday afternoon 1,986 people were hospitalized, down 13 patients from Monday.
Wisconsin still ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita, though, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Palm said people will likely have to avoid Christmas gatherings with anyone outside their home as well. The state has “considerable work” to do to slow the disease before people can start thinking about gatherings again, she said.
Both Evers and Palm recommended people seek counseling to deal with holiday depression.
“It’s ok to ask for help,” the governor said. “In fact, it’s more than OK.”
Panel: Officer who shot man won’t get job back
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A White Iowa police officer who shot and paralyzed a Black man during a 2016 traffic stop will not get his job back, a panel has determined.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that the city’s Civil Service Commission on Monday voted unanimously not to reinstate Officer Lucas Jones. His attorney, Skylar Limkemann, said an appeal is planned.
Jones was fired in June, but not for the 2016 incident in which critics say he unfairly pulled over and needlessly shot a fleeing Jerime Mitchell. The city continues to defend the shooting in a lawsuit filed by Mitchell.
A grand jury declined to charge Jones, who said he fired in self-defense after Mitchell resisted and began driving away as they struggled.
Instead, Jones was fired over his handling of a traffic stop two days before he shot Mitchell in which he gave a young Black mother a major break.
According to a termination letter, Jones should have arrested the woman — the daughter of a tow truck driver who was a professional acquaintance of Jones — for driving with a suspended license and had her car impounded under department policy.
But he let her go, had her father come pick up the vehicle, turned off his body microphone to conceal his actions and later gave untruthful statements about doing that during a 2017 internal investigation, the city alleged.
Jones testified in September during a termination hearing that the woman had no outstanding arrest warrants or significant criminal history and he didn’t see her as a threat to the community.
Officer seriously injured as car flees traffic stop
CHICAGO — Two people were taken into custody after a Chicago police officer was dragged by a car and seriously injured when the vehicle sped away from a traffic stop, police said.
The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non life-threatening injuries after Monday night’s incident on the city’s South Side. Chicago Fire Department officials said the officer was in serious condition.
Chicago police said officers were conducting a traffic stop about 8 p.m. when the car sped off and the officer was dragged by the driver’s side door.
The vehicle then struck a concrete pillar at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station, causing the officer to be ejected from the door and to strike another fixed object, police said.
Police did not release additional details on the two people taken into custody.