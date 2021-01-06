Sioux City man charged in New Year’s homicide
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shooting at a New Year’s party in Sioux City that killed one woman and injured three juveniles.
Christopher Morales, of Sioux City, was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent, Sioux City police said Tuesday.
Mia Kritis, 18, was killed and three juveniles were injured Jan. 1 when shots were fired into the house where the party was being held, police said.
Court documents say Morales forced someone at gunpoint to go into the home and then he and other suspects fired multiple shots into the house. Investigators continue to search for more suspects in the shooting, and more charges are expected to be filed.
MASON CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman who defrauded charities by pretending to have cancer was spared from prison Monday after receiving a suspended sentence of up to 25 years.
Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 44, of Northwood, was also ordered to pay restitution and continue to seek treatment from a mental health professional, the Globe Gazette reported.
She pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct.
Mikesell was arrested in December 2019 after being accused of pretending to have cancer and reaching out to local charities and individuals for donations of money, goods and services. She purportedly forged doctors’ notes from providers at Mayo Clinic.
Half of Chicago teachers stay home ahead of students’ return
CHICAGO — Only half of Chicago Public Schools teachers expected in schools ahead of preschool students’ anticipated return next week showed up, district officials said Tuesday in an increasingly contentious battle over classroom learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
The nation’s third-largest district plans a gradual return to in-person classes starting this month after going remote last March, which the Chicago Teachers Unions has fought over safety concerns.
Starting Monday, preschool and some special education students can return or continue online. Students in K-8 have the same option Feb. 1. Roughly 77,000 students have said they’ll return, about 37% of eligible students. Plans for high school students haven’t been announced.
Wisconsin gun dealers say demand remains high
MADISON, Wis. — Gun dealers say the spike in demand for guns and ammunition driven by the coronavirus pandemic has not subsided in Wisconsin.
Dealers say they are still having trouble keeping their stores stocked ten months after the first COVID-19 cases started showing up in the state.
At Superior Shooters Supply in Superior, Pat Kukull said panic buying has forced her to ration bullets to one box per person. Kukull said she’s had trouble obtaining pepper spray and air rifles.