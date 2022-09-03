Wisconsin man charged with election fraud, identity theft
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.
The state Department of Justice charged 68-year-old Harry Wait with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. He would face up to 13 years behind bars if convicted on all four counts.
Wait told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that he wasn’t surprised he was charged.
“You got to expect to pay some costs sometimes when you are trying to work for the public good,” he said. “You can’t always stay in the safe zone.”
Wait is due to make an initial court appearance on Sept. 8.
Trial date set for teen in Iowa teacher’s beating death
DES MOINES — A trial for a 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher has been set for March 20.
Judge Shawn Showers on Thursday set the trial date for Willard Miller, who is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. His trial was moved out of Jefferson County to Pottawattamie County because of extensive pretrial publicity.
The judge also set a hearing date for Nov. 2 in Fairfield for Miller. The judge earlier had moved Goodale’s trial about 80 miles east from Fairfield to Davenport. It is set to begin Dec. 5.
Both teens will be tried as adults. In Iowa, the penalty for a first-degree murder conviction is life in prison. However, Iowa Supreme Court rulings require juveniles convicted of even the most serious crimes to be given a chance for parole.
Graber’s body was found in a Fairfield park last November. Graber had been beaten to death with a baseball bat, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.