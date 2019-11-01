CHICAGO — An Illinois man who was freed from prison after nearly two decades behind bars for a killing he claims was self-defense has filed a wrongful murder conviction lawsuit against the prosecutors and public defender involved in his murder trial.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 42-year-old Terrence Haynes' suit was filed Thursday in Urbana. His suit accuses two Kankakee County assistant state's attorneys of encouraging an 11-year-old witness to lie about Cezaire Murrell being unarmed when Haynes fatally shot the 18-year-old in 1999.

An Illinois appellate court last year ruled there were enough problems with the prosecution's original case to overturn Haynes' conviction and order a new trial.

In May, prosecutors considered retrying Haynes after the witness, now 30, recanted testimony.

Prosecutors announced in June that there would be no retrial.

