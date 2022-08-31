Police shoot, kill man Tuesday in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man early Tuesday after responding to a call about a disturbance.
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to Inn Circle, a transitional housing center, to check on a disturbance, police said. When the officers arrived, they attempted to detain a man, who then showed a weapon, prompting the officers to fire their guns at the man, police said.
The man was killed, and the officers were not injured.
An autopsy is planned at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.
The officers were put on paid leaving pending an investigation, which is standard for such shootings by officers.
Cook County resident dies of West Nile virus
CHICAGO — A Cook County resident in their late 70s has died of West Nile virus in the first human case of the mosquito-borne disease reported in Illinois this year, state health officials said Tuesday.
The person became ill at the beginning of August, and laboratory testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed West Nile virus was a contributing factor in the death, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.
“While the weather is warm and mosquitos are breeding, we should all take precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed,” department Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.
During 2021, the department reported 65 human cases, including five deaths.
So far this year, there have been positive mosquito batches in 30 counties, the department said.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird, the department said. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches lasting from a few days to a few weeks.
Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms, it said.
Johnson questions Barnes’ use of security team
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, logged more than 10 times as many hours of security than his predecessor, an issue that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is raising in the hotly contested race.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Barnes averaged more than 13½ hours of security protection per day — including weekdays, weekends and holidays — at a daily cost to the state of $660 for patrol officers’ wages.
Barnes’ increased use of security was an issue early in his term as lieutenant governor, and now Johnson is raising it again in the context of his reelection campaign. Alec Zimmerman, Johnson’s campaign spokesperson, called the rising costs “outrageous and unprecedented.”
He said it is hypocritical for the lieutenant governor “to use the State Patrol as his own Uber service,” when he favors defunding police agencies. Barnes has said he does not favor defunding the police, but he is backed by half a dozen groups that do. And Tuesday, he released a television ad saying claims that he wants to defund the police and abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are untrue.
Maddy McDaniel, a Barnes spokesperson, said the State Patrol’s Dignitary Protection Unit decides whether to provide the lieutenant governor with security for any particular event or day and how many patrol members to use.
“In accordance with the recommendation of the Dignitary Protection Unit to ensure the governor and lieutenant governor’s safety, we do not comment on specific details pertaining to the lieutenant governor’s security,” McDaniel said.
Judge adds 80 years in prison for man who shot 2 police officers
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A North Dakota man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Jensen asked the judge to give Benton, 25, a concurrent sentence for shooting and wounding the officers. Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr. instead made the sentences consecutive and noted the officers are still healing from the shooting.
“They can’t work in their chosen profession and can’t do things with their kids,” the judge said.
The two officers who were shot were present for the sentencing, but did not speak. The courtroom was packed with officers showing their support.
Man arrested at O’Hare Airport on voyeurism charge in Florida
SANIBEL, Fla. — A New Hampshire man is facing charges in southwest Florida after disguising a camera as a fire alarm and hiding it in a public restroom near the beach, police said.
The 58-year-old man was arrested in Chicago on Aug. 19 and is awaiting extradition back to Lee County, Fla., to face a video voyeurism and other charges, according to a Sanibel police news release. Sanibel is a barrier island located southwest of Fort Myers.
