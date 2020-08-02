Man pleads guilty to gun charges, gets 15-year sentence
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who pleaded guilty to federal gun charges has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Alberto Quinto-Pascual, 37, shot Alejandro Franco in May 2019 at a Waterloo apartment, authorities said. He was not charged with murder but was sentenced Friday in federal court.
Quinto-Pascual had pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Prosecutors said the two men met at a bar and returned to a house, where Quinto-Pascual shot the victim. He then hid the gun, went to another house and reported the shooting. Franco was found alive but died later at a hospital.
Sioux City set to approve purchase of 120 body cameras
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police officers could be wearing body cameras by the end of the year.
Police Chief Rex Mueller said the City Council will consider on Monday whether to approve spending $260,000 to purchase 120 body cameras for officers.
It appears likely the purchase will be approved. Mayor Bob Scott said Friday that he would be shocked if the purchase wasn’t approved unanimously.
After some time for training, officers would likely be wearing the cameras by late this year, Mueller said.
Purchasing cameras is voluntary for Iowa law enforcement agencies.