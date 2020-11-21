News in your town

Impaired driver gets 3 years in prison in fatal hit-and-run

8 injured in shooting at mall; suspect sought

Alabama man arrested in 1987 killing of Rockford woman, 19

Illinois boy, 13, gets 7-year juvenile sentence for thefts

Trump objects to counting thousands of Wisconsin ballots

Evers calls meeting on virus with GOP leaders 'productive'

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.6%, among lowest in US

Illinois news in brief

Illinois man, 81, uses antique walking stick to beat thieves

Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglass and lots of ballots

Reynolds gives $14 million to Iowa care homes as virus cases rise

Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid virus betting claim

Teen in Wisconsin protest deaths used pandemic funds for gun

Lawsuits: Tyson managers bet on virus cases at Iowa plant

Trial ordered for accused gun supplier in Kenosha killings

Mayo Clinic: 905 staff diagnosed with COVID in past 2 weeks

Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties

Authorities ID 7-year-old boy fatally hit in Iowa school parking lot

Iowa State limits attendance for games

Illinois Gov. Pritzker implements tight COVID-19 restrictions statewide

Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin

Iowa governor sees 'science on both sides' on use of masks

Virus deaths hit new high in Wisconsin, Evers releases bill

Chicago police: 5-year-old shot in head in drive-by shooting

Iowa hides info on individual hospitals during outbreak

Iowa passes 2,000 COVID-19 deaths as pace accelerates

7-year-old boy dies after hit in Iowa school parking lot

Source: Bucks getting Holiday to play with Antetokounmpo

Wisconsin prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Pandemic pushes steep drop in foreign college students

Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs mask mandate challenge

Iowa seeing full hospitals, closed classrooms as virus rages

Plaintiffs drop suit claiming fraud in Wisconsin absentees

Officials: Mother, 2 children injured in Iowa apartment fire

Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider mask mandate challenge