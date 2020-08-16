News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Man convicted in killings ordered to mental health facility

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Midwest wind storm

Packers sign DT Kenny Clark to four-year contract extension

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Midwest wind storm

Okoboji Summer Theatre moves online in wake of pandemic

7a state page news in brief

Former Illinois Gov. Thompson, who fought corruption, dies

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

After half-century, Beloit doctor retires amid changed world

Trump plans campaign stops Monday in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Motorcyclist survives violent bison attack in South Dakota

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Iowa woman can't drop commitment to horse rescue efforts

Iowa State says 75 more students test positive for COVID-19

Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, 'Big Jim,' dies at 84

Officials: Dump of spoiled milk leads to fish kill in Iowa

Illinois meatpacking plant sued after COVID-19 death

Iowa governor defends response to devastating wind storm

Chicago officials pledge swift response to looting, vandalism

Foxconn's $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

Iowa woman survives violent bison attack in Custer State Park

Foxconn's $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

Trump campaign sues key Iowa counties over absentee mailings

08142020-state page news in brief

2 more Iowans die from storm incidents; 250K without power

Attacks, pandemic a 'gut punch' for famed Chicago district

Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

Trump campaign sues key Iowa counties over absentee mailings

Man arrested in mother's fatal beating in Cedar Rapids

Chicago Police post looting videos to identify suspects

Grandmother: Girl shot in Madison going off life support

Chicago mayor names committee to review public monuments

UW-Madison Chancellor: 'We're in a real financial crisis'

'Kicked in the teeth': Devastation mounts from Midwest storm

1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal

'Kicked in the teeth': Devastation mounts from Midwest storm

Wisconsin regulators delay rules setting new PFAS restrictions

UW System administration announces layoffs, other cuts

1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal

Iowa native Zach Johnson wins golf's Payne Stewart Award

Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

Madison-area coffee shop sues over local mask order

Lack of body cameras fuels suspicion in Chicago shooting

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Poll: Majority in Wisconsin support masks, worry about virus

UPDATE: Reynolds: 10 million acres of farmland damaged by Iowa storm

Madison-area coffee shop sues over local mask order

Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off 72 employees