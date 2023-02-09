Iowa COVID-19 infection rate increases as subvariant spreads
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased slightly last week, representing the first uptick in weekly reported cases in more than a month.
There were 1,517 new confirmed cases in the past week among people who were not previously infected, according to an Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.
There were a total of 2,142 positive tests, which includes reinfections of people who were previously infected. The state does not report those reinfections to federal health officials.
Both of those metrics indicate a 1% increase in the state’s infection rate. The data does not include results from rapid, at-home tests.
An increasing number of coronavirus infections in the Midwest are being caused by omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That strain recently accounted for about 37% of infections in a region of four states that includes Iowa.
Chicago police fatally shoot armed suspect
CHICAGO — An armed man who was involved in an altercation early Wednesday outside of a Chicago bar was fatally shot by police officers during an exchange of gunfire in an alley, police said.
Officers were called to the scene about 3 a.m. about a person with a gun when the suspect ran into an alley and exchanged gunfire with officers, said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.
The suspect was shot and died at the scene, he said. The man’s name was not immediately released. Brown said a firearm was recovered at the shooting scene. He said there is officer body camera footage of the incident and likely other video footage as well.
Police said the armed man had threatened a security guard outside a bar in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood.
2 charged in street-racing death
CHICAGO — Two Chicago men have been charged in connection with the August death of a Florida woman who was struck by a car as the men were allegedly street racing, police said.
Aaron Guerrero, 27, was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated street racing in the death of Shawman Meireis, 40, Chicago police said.
Noe Garcia, 36, was also charged with aggravated street racing in the incident on the city’s southwest side.
Police said Meireis, who was visiting Chicago from Florida, was crossing a street near Midway Airport early on Aug. 28 when two Corvettes came racing toward her.
The Corvettes were cutting each other off and weaving through traffic when Guerrero’s vehicle hit another car and careened into Meireis, who was thrown to the pavement.
Meireis died at a hospital one day before her 41st birthday.
Tribe blocks roads in dispute
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. — Leaders of the Lac du Flambeau tribe set up barricades on Jan. 30 after negotiations with property title companies broke down, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.
The tribe said the roads were illegally built on its reservation without compensation. Leaders insist they are taking care of residents who need food, prescriptions, propane and other services, but some people feel trapped.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for those residents and have tried to show compassion for their predicament,” the tribe said.
Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, and Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, have asked Gov. Tony Evers to intervene.
“It’s imperative that action be taken immediately to ensure the safety of citizens,” they said.
