COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations fall in Iowa
DES MOINES — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus and the number of confirmed infections have dropped in Iowa, but hundreds of people in the state remain seriously ill with the virus, according to state data released Monday.
While hospitalizations have dropped about 10% in a week, Iowa continues to have 849 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 130 in intensive care, the state Department of Public Health reported.
The seven-day moving average of daily cases fell to around 4,200 from a recent peak of over 5,500 on Jan. 18.
The number of nursing homes with outbreaks increased to 107 in Monday’s report, up from 95 reported on Friday. Schools also continue to see a significant number of infections.
Police arrest 2 suspects in Des Moines murder case
DES MOINES — Two suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Des Moines last August.
Des Moines Police said siblings Jasmin Bautista, 20, and Jonathan Bautista, 18, were arrested on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Saturday evening by the West Des Moines Police Department.
The brother and sister are charged in the killing of Des Moines resident Javier Wilson-Moncada, 43.
Police found Wilson-Moncada on the ground and unresponsive with a gunshot wound near the south bank of the Des Moines River on Aug. 30.
Police said they are still looking for another man who may have critical information about the shooting.
Pritzker eyes freeze on gas, grocery taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, facing a costly reelection campaign, plans to tackle another foe — inflation approaching 7% — in a state budget proposal that would lift or freeze taxes on groceries and gasoline and give homeowners a one-year rebate of up to $300, an aide told The Associated Press.
The Democratic governor’s plan, set to be unveiled today during his combined State of the State and budget address, would spare consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes during the coming year, Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said in an interview. The state will compensate local governments for any revenue lost through the tax cuts, Manar said.
Pritzker is facing what is expected to be an extremely expensive campaign for a second term. His budget announcement comes just a week after Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin expanded the field of would-be Republican challengers to five. Irvin heads a GOP slate that is expected to have up to $300 million in backing from hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin.
Prairie Farms to shutter ice cream maker
DECATUR, Ill. — An ice cream maker is closing a production site in central Illinois, affecting as many as 35 jobs.
Prairie Farms said it will shift the work in Decatur to another site. Prairie Farms acquired the site in 1977 from Swift & Co.
Chicago public radio station buys Sun-Times newspaper
CHICAGO — The combination of two storied Chicago news brands has created one of the country’s largest local nonprofit news organizations.
Chicago Public Media, which owns WBEZ, the local NPR affiliate, announced Monday it completed a deal to buy the Chicago Sun-Times, the punchy tabloid with roots that stretch back to the mid-19th century. Final terms were not disclosed.
The Sun-Times will be an independent subsidiary of Chicago Public Media, and the paper and the radio station will have separate newsrooms. But they will share content across their platforms, and will combine to reach more than 2 million Chicago residents weekly via print, broadcast and digital platforms, Chicago Public Media said. The head of Chicago Public Media, Matt Moog, told WBEZ there will be 50 open positions at the two organizations and they will be hiring.
Chicago Public Media said it raised $61 million for the deal, with funding coming from local foundations and individual donors via multi-year commitments. Most commitments are pledged over a five-year period, and the funds will be invested in the Sun-Times to expand its journalism, invest in its digital product and maintain the print paper, the company said.
Baldwin, Moore seek probe into death in Israel
MADISON, Wis. — Two members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation asked the Biden administration Monday to investigate how a Palestinian-American who lived in Milwaukee before moving back to his home village died at a West Bank checkpoint.
Omar Assad, 78, died after Israeli troops stopped him at a checkpoint in his native village of Jiljilya during the early morning hours of Jan. 12, according to family members and media reports.
Assad’s nephew, Assad Assad, said others who were detained at the checkpoint told family members that the soldiers dragged Assad out of his car, threw him to the ground and shackled his hands and feet with zip ties, then fled after he died on the spot.
The Israeli military has said Omar was detained after resisting an inspection and later released, implying he was alive. It’s unclear exactly when he died. An autopsy performed by Palestinian doctors that became public on Thursday determined the cause of death was a heart attack brought on by “external violence.”
Assad was born in Jiljilya but spent about 40 years in the United States. He became a U.S. citizen before he returned to his home village in 2009 to retire with his wife, Nazmia.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Gwen Moore sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to launch an investigation into Assad’s death and whether the soldiers involved used equipment procured with American aid.
Milwaukee pharmacy agrees to settle case for $2 million
MILWAUKEE — Federal authorities said Monday that a Milwaukee pharmacy has agreed to pay more than $2 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for prescription drugs, a charge the company denies.
Hayat Pharmacy operates 23 centers in the greater Milwaukee area. Prosecutors said the company switched Medicare and Medicaid patients to lower-cost medications on two drugs without medical need or without valid prescriptions.
Hayat Pharmacy said in a statement that it “vigorously disputes” the allegations and settled in order to move forward with its mission to help “underserved populations in our community obtain proper health care.”
In addition to the financial settlement, the pharmacy agreed to conduct annual training concerning waste, fraud and abuse, and compliance with rules concerning medication switches, according to prosecutors.
Lasry adds $1.5 million to his U.S. Senate campaign
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, who is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, reported Monday that he had put another $1.5 million of his own money into the crowded primary race.
Lasry is among a field of nearly a dozen Democrats hoping to defeat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who officially announced three weeks ago that he would seek a third term.
To date, Lasry has put in $2.35 million of his own money into the race. He has raised $5.1 million, about $2.8 million of which comes from donations, and had just over $1.1 million cash on hand.
Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes raised $1.23 million between October and December, bringing his total raised to $2.3 million. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski had not yet reported her quarterly totals by Monday’s deadline.
3-year-old boy dies of injuries sustained in fire
MILWAUKEE — A young boy has died from complications of burn injuries suffered in a Milwaukee house fire, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The medical examiner’s report says 3-year-old Gideon Simos suffered burns of varying degrees over 90% of his body in Wednesday’s fire and died Sunday at Children’s Wisconsin hospital.
State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez says Gideon was her nephew.
Ortiz-Velez says his parents were able to get three of their four children out of the burning home, but initially weren’t able to reach Gideon in a first-floor bedroom.
Ortiz-Velez said her sister suffered serious burns and scrapes while attempting to reach Gideon. Gideon’s siblings are staying with their grandmother. The home is a total loss.
The Milwaukee Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.