An eastern Iowa real estate appraiser accused of snooping through a homeowner’s bedroom has agreed to surrender his license.

According to the Iowa Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board, Josh Binneboese of JB Appraisal in Davenport obtained authorized, unaccompanied access to a residential property when the owners were absent.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.