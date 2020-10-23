MidAmerican Energy probes breaks of wind turbine blades
DES MOINES — Iowa-based electric utility MidAmerican Energy has idled nearly four dozen power-generating wind turbines after huge blades broke off of two turbines in recent weeks.
MidAmerican has paused the use of 46 turbines it has identified as having similar blades, which are about 177 feet long and weigh 18,000 pounds.
The company acknowledged that one blade on a turbine near Paton fell Thursday into an empty field. In mid-September, another blade on a turbine near Adel crashed into a corn field. Similar incidents were reported in April and in October 2019 at Adair County wind farms. No one was hurt.
MidAmerican has isolated the issue to blades made by Danish manufacturer Vestas and is working with Vestas, MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood said in a statement.
Murder trial in death of 19-month-old delayed
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The murder trial for a 24-year-old Sioux City man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter has been pushed back to next summer.
A judge on Wednesday agreed to continue Tayvon Davis’ trial to July 13. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the continuation.
Davis’ trial had been set to start next week. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment in the 2018 death of the toddler.
Prosecutors have said Davis was living with his girlfriend and frequently babysitting the child when officials believe the girl suffered numerous injuries at his hands in July and August of 2018. The toddler was unresponsive on Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital. She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.
Chicago police arrest suspect in shooting of pregnant woman
CHICAGO — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman whose baby died days after being delivered has been arrested, Chicago Police said Thursday.
Police have not released any details about the suspect. The announcement that they made an arrest in the shooting death of Stacey Jones, a Cook County probation officer who was pregnant when she was found with two gunshots in her back on the porch of her home on Oct 8. Jones, who was eight months pregnant, was pronounced dead a short time later. Her baby was delivered but later died.
Thursday’s announcement that a suspect had been taken into custody came a week after police said they had released from custody a “person of interest.”
Lear jet slides off runway but no injuries reported
WHEELING, Ill. — No one was hurt when a Lear jet carrying nine people slid off a runway and crashed into a fence at a Chicago-area airport, authorities said.
The jet slid off a runway at Chicago Executive Airport in northwest suburban Wheeling late Wednesday.
The jet skidded on the runway, hit a chain-link fence and knocked down a pole, causing some aviation fuel to leak, the Prospect Heights Fire Protection District said.
“When the plane went through the fence, the wing actually struck one of the poles, cracking it, and that’s where the aviation fuel starting leaking out,” Scott Olsen of the fire protection district said.
The jet arriving from Cleveland, Ohio, carried two pilots and seven passengers. Heavy rain was falling at the time.
Trump to hold rally in Waukesha on Saturday
MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally Saturday in a conservative Milwaukee suburb, just nine days before the election.
Trump’s campaign announced the rally at an airport in Waukesha on Thursday. The event comes just one week after Trump held an airport rally in Janesville.
It will be Trump’s fifth visit to Wisconsin since August. His Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigned twice in Wisconsin in September.
Numerous polls have shown Biden with a slight lead in the battleground state. Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Trump also scheduled weekend rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and New Hampshire.
Hartford man sentenced in sex-trafficking case
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin man accused of forcing women into working as prostitutes was sentenced Wednesday to 27 years in prison.
Christopher Childs, 48, of Hartford, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion. Authorities said the women worked out of strip clubs in Dodge County and other clubs outside of Wisconsin.
Childs operated as a trafficker in the Milwaukee area and elsewhere since about 1996, prosecutors said. Six of his victims gave victim impact statements, some of whom testified at Wednesday’s hearing.
“This 27-year sentence reflects that sex trafficking is a horrific, dehumanizing crime,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement. “The prosecution was only possible because some of Childs’ victims had the courage to bring the truth to light.”