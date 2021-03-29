Some Iowa residents will have to start dialing area codes
DES MOINES — Iowa residents in the 515 and 319 area codes will soon have to get used to dialing all 10 digits of a phone number when making calls.
The Federal Communications Commission is requiring Iowa callers to start dialing both the area code and phone number when making a call starting Oct. 24. But callers can begin using the new system on April 24.
The reason for the change is that officials are preparing to add a new three-digit number, 988, to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The Iowa area codes that include Des Moines, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo have to make the change because some of their local phone numbers use 988 as the prefix for some seven-digit phone numbers.
The new 988 suicide prevention hotline is set to go live in July 2022.
Illinois taxpayers pick up costs of cleaning up after highway litterbugs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Before you toss trash out the car window while cruising down an Illinois highway, think of this: Taxpayers pay $6 million per year to clean it up.
The $6.1 million IDOT spent last year to pick up litter could pay for resurfacing 30 miles of road or 40 maintenance trucks that could double as snowplows.
Littering carries a fine of up to $1,500 and in addition to other penalties, the perpetrator could be required to control litter over a portion of the highway for 30 days as well.
2 men charged in Waukegan shooting
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two suburban Chicago men are being held on $2 million bail in the August killing of a man who died after being shot inside a Waukegan motel.
Darius Kirby, 31, of Riverdale, and Shave Jackson-Spicer, 26, of Joliet, have been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Reid, of Chicago, Waukegan police said Friday.
Both were ordered held on $2 million bail at the Lake County jail.
Warrants for the two men were issued earlier this month. Kirby was arrested March 17 in Calumet City and Jackson-Spicer was arrested the next day in Joliet, police said.
Waukegan police were called to a motel on Aug. 26 after receiving reports of gunfire. Inside the motel, police found Reid. The Chicago man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting. Kirby and Jackson-Spicer are scheduled to appear in court on April 20, said Waukegan Police Commander Edgar Navarro.
Study: Mercury still contaminating fish
MADISON, Wis. — A new study finds that historic sources of mercury pollution are driving higher concentrations of the contaminant in sport fish that live and feed in the Duluth-Superior harbor. The results indicate contamination from long ago still holds risks for coastal areas of the Great Lakes.
The contamination has led to fish consumption advisories in the St. Louis River estuary that runs between Duluth and Superior. Mercury is known to build up in fish tissue and people over time potentially causing developmental issues in children, muscle weakness and loss of coordination.
The study’s lead author, Sarah Janssen, said it was unclear whether older industrial contamination or modern-day mercury pollution from atmospheric sources led to the higher concentrations in fish.
The study that’s set to be published in the journal Science of the Total Environment relied on a new method to fingerprint mercury within fish that’s coming from historical contamination in the Duluth-Superior harbor, Janssen said.
The study found that mercury contamination was most severe within Howards Bay in Superior.