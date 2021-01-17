No one wins Mega Millions jackpot prior to late Powerball drawing
DES MOINES — Lottery players’ second chance to win big — really big — this weekend came with Saturday night’s late drawing for a $640 million Powerball top prize, the eighth-largest jackpot ever.
The odds of winning were one in 292.2 million. That drawing was to occur after this edition of the Telegraph Herald went to press.
No one beat the odds for Friday’s $750 million Mega Millions top prize. What had marked the fifth-largest-ever jackpot is now estimated to grow to $850 million, which would be the third-largest of all time. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday.
Sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded
CHARLOTTE, Iowa — An Iowa sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded while responding to a 911 call, authorities say.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release that gunfire erupted Friday morning from inside a Charlotte home as deputies approached it. The deputy who was struck was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. A woman inside the home also was taken to the hospital.
The release said Jesse Doran, 29, was arrested and charged with violation of a no-contact order. The release said additional charges are pending.