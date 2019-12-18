Jury convicts woman of stabbing former husband to death
INDEPENDENCE — A jury on Tuesday convicted a woman whose attorney had said his client was insane when she stabbed to death her former husband in northeast Iowa.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that Hillary Hunziker, 34, was found guilty of first-degree murder and will be sentenced later to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A criminal complaint in Buchanan County District Court said a child called 911 early on Nov. 6, 2017, and said, “My mom just stabbed my dad.” That was followed by a call from Jason Hunziker, who said his former wife had stabbed him. The complaint says deputies later found Jason Hunziker dead in his Independence home.
Nativity scene won’t be moving back to courthouse lawn
CENTERVILLE — A Nativity scene removed from a county courthouse lawn in southern Iowa won’t be returning.
The scene was erected Nov. 18 outside the Appanoose County Courthouse in Centerville, but some residents complained that a religious display should not be placed on government property.
City Administrator Jason Fraser had approved the display’s location but told organizers that it needed to be moved before Thanksgiving. It took until Dec. 9 before enough volunteers could be gathered to move the display off the lawn and to a new spot about two blocks south.
Fraser told those in attendance At Monday’s City Council meeting that the Nativity scene location was just a discussion item on the council agenda, so the council couldn’t take a vote on letting the scene return to the courthouse lawn.