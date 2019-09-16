Chicago teachers appear on verge of strike
CHICAGO — After rejecting the district’s latest offer, Chicago educators are back at the bargaining table negotiating issues including pay, staffing shortages and class size.
Teachers in the nation’s third-largest school district are inching closer to a strike that could happen as early as next month. The dispute follows teacher strikes this year over similar issues elsewhere, including in West Virginia, Denver, Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif.
Chicago’s last major teachers strike was seven years ago, but the tone, issues and financial backdrop this time around are totally different. Still, shutting down roughly 600 schools could create major hassles for nearly 400,000 students and their families.
The Chicago Teachers Union, which represents about 25,000 educators, wants a nurse and librarian at every school, more social workers and class size limits that are strictly enforced.
As for pay, the union wants a three-year contract with annual pay raises of 5% and a rollback of employee health care contributions that were raised in a previous contract.
Among other things, the union is also seeking stronger sanctuary protections for immigrant students.
Mexican man dies in ICE custody
WOODSTOCK, Ill. — A 37-year-old Mexican man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a northern Illinois county jail has died.
Roberto Rodriguez-Espinoza was pronounced dead Tuesday. ICE officials said Thursday that he died from subdural hematoma, or when blood pools outside the brain.
Rodriguez-Espinoza was taken into ICE custody at the McHenry County jail on Sept. 3 on allegations he was a gang member. He had convictions for burglary in 2016 and theft in 2008.
ICE officials said he was observed “acting confused” and taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. He failed to respond during a neurological exam. A surgeon advised he was unlikely to survive surgery.
Federal officials said he’s the eighth person to die in ICE custody during fiscal year 2019.
Man indicted in trooper’s death
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 45-year-old man has been indicted on first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois state trooper.
Christopher R. Grant was also indicted by a grand jury on other charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed violence.
Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was fatally shot last month while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.
Grant was arrested after Hopkins was shot. He’s being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $5 million bond. St. Clair County Circuit Clerk records say he’s yet to hire an attorney. At his arraignment last month, Grant said he was considering hiring a private attorney.
Another man, Al Stewart Jr., of East St. Louis, was also indicted on charges including armed violence and obstructing justice.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — More flooding is likely along the Missouri River after heavy rains and flooding upstream in South Dakota.
The National Weather Service said some moderate flooding is likely this week along the river between Sioux City, Iowa, and Rulo, Nebraska. Some parts of South Dakota received as much as 7 inches of rain over two days.
The Missouri River is expected to crest later this week after rising significantly. The floodwaters may even cover parts of Interstates 680 and 29 and force some road closures.
The flooding might be worse because several levees that were damaged by flooding in the spring haven’t been repaired yet.
In western Iowa, Pottawattamie County emergency manager Doug Reed said everyone living near the river should prepare now and monitor conditions this week.
Wisconsin man fatally stabbed during fight
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis say a 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a fight.
Officers were called about the stabbing just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Despite lifesaving efforts by police and firefighters, the man died.
Investigators said a fight between two groups led to the stabbing. Suspects left before police arrived, so no one has been arrested.
The victim was from Onalaska. Authorities have not released his name.
Shooting kills Milwaukee teen
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a weekend shooting has killed a teenager and injured a young man.
Police said the victims were passengers in a car when shots were fired into the car. The driver of that car then drove to a hospital.
Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The other victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police are investigating.