Spring planting ahead of schedule in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin farmers are ahead of schedule on spring planting this season thanks to favorable weather.
The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows corn planting in the state is 59% complete. Wisconsin Public Radio News reports that’s a week ahead of the five-year average and 24 days ahead of planting in 2019.
A long stretch of wet weather last spring caused record-late planting in Wisconsin and across the Midwest.
Nick Baker, agricultural agent for University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Extension in Rock County, said that may have led farmers to start planting earlier this spring.
“I think people this year, as soon as the ground conditions allowed it, started planting. And we’re in really good shape,” Baker said.
The state’s soybean crop is 35% complete, nine days ahead of the average and also 24 days ahead of last year.
Favorable planting conditions may help farmers set new records for crop yields this year.
“Getting that crop into the ground and germinating and growing as quickly into the season as we can is one of the characteristics of a high-yielding year,” University of Wisconsin agronomist Joe Lauer said. “We’re kind of set up for that this year. But we have a lot of season to go yet and a lot of things can happen.”
A plentiful crop would be good news for producers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh down commodity prices.
Regents cut funding to Iowa Public Radio
DES MOINES — Iowa Public Radio said Friday that the state Board of Regents has pulled its funding amid decreased revenues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Des Moines Register reported the statewide radio network will lose $875,000 because of the regents’ decision. That represents about 10% of the revenue it expected to receive for the fiscal year that begins July 1, said IPR executive director Myrna Johnson.
Spokespeople for the Regents did not return calls or emails from the newspaper.
“University funding has been critical support that has helped IPR serve citizens in every corner of our state, and its loss will present a financial challenge for us as we plan for the upcoming fiscal year,” Johnson told the newspaper in an email.
Johnson said they are exploring fundraising options to offset the cut.
IPR operates 26 stations across Iowa, reaching about 250,000 listeners, according to its website.
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Fitchburg homicide
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of another teen in Fitchburg last year.
Police the boy was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was served at a residence in Verona. The teen was booked into the Dane County Jail on possible homicide and armed robbery charges related to the death of 17-year-old Shay Watson last August.
Watson, who would have been graduating from Verona High School this spring, was found dead by family members at a Fitchburg residence Aug. 25. Authorities determined Watson died from a gunshot.
Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said investigators were confident from the beginning that the incident was not random. Evidence later indicated Watson and the suspect knew each other and talked about meeting on Aug. 25, he said.
Brecklin said narcotics, cash and a firearm were found in the Verona residence.
Iowa human rights group latest to endure racist cyber attack
DES MOINES — A Des Moines commission dedicated to protecting human rights is among the latest to endure racist and sexist messages from cyber attackers.
The Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission was forced to cancel a video-conference meeting Thursday night with the Des Moines City Council when the meeting was disrupted by racist, sexist and pornographic messages, officials said.
Commission Chairman Kameron Middlebrooks said the messages were directed at members of the commission.
“What occurred proves hate and ignorance is alive and well,” Middlebrooks said in a written statement. “But I stand steadfast in my resolve to continue to be an agent of change.”
Officials say the meeting will be rescheduled.
Since the coronavirus pandemic this year forced many groups to meet via teleconferencing, there have been reports around the globe of teleconferences and online classrooms being disrupted by hackers displaying hate messages or shouting profanities.