Des Moines police investigate shooting of 3 teens
DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting that injured three teenage boys, leaving one of them hospitalized.
The shooting happened after 12 a.m. Tuesday in a residential area several blocks south of Prospect Park, police said. One of the teens was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek. The two other teens suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Parizek said.
Police had not released the victims’ names by late Tuesday morning and had not announced any arrests. The shooting, police said, was not random.
No other details of what led to the shooting were released.
Church burns during attempt to smoke out animal
GREEN MOUNTAIN — A rural church in east-central Iowa has been destroyed in a fire sparked by an attempt to smoke out a wild animal that had gotten inside, firefighters said.
Fire crews were called to the Chapel United Methodist Church near Green Mountain around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Investigators said someone tried to get rid of an animal that had gotten inside the church using a smoke bomb, which started the fire. Officials did not indicate what kind of animal had gotten inside.
It took seven fire crews and several hours to fully extinguish the blaze, fire officials said. The church was first established in 1867.