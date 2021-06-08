Man dies after swimming in race
MADISON, Wis. — An Illinois man is dead after participating in a swim race across Madison’s Lake Monona.
The Dane County medical examiner’s officer said in a statement Monday that Michael Hahn, 51, of Rochelle, Ill., was removed from the water during the Big Swell Swim race on Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Tests from a forensic autopsy were underway Monday. The Madison Police Department is investigating the incident.
Five juveniles hurt in Monroe County crash
LA CROSSE — Five juveniles were hurt after their vehicle crashed in western Wisconsin.
The La Crosse Tribune reported Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the minors’ SUV in a ditch in Warrens on Friday evening. Investigators determined the SUV was traveling west on County Highway EW when the driver lost control on a curve.
The vehicle went into the ditch, hit a culvert and overturned. Two of the juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital via helicopter.
Man showing off new handgun shoots friend
SHEBOYGAN — Authorities say a 21-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested after he inadvertently shot his friend Saturday night while showing off a new handgun.
Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls, walked into a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The suspect was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and transported to jail, police said.
No further details were immediately available.