Man charged with triple homicide in Illinois dies of COVID-19
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man awaiting trial in the slayings of three people in a Belleville hair salon in 2015 has died of COVID-19, officials said.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said that 55-year-old Samuel L. Johnson died of complications of pneumonia and COVID-19 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville late Friday night.
Johnson has been in custody since 2016, when he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the March 2, 2005, stabbing deaths of hairdresser Michael Cooney and two of his customers, 79-year-old Doris Fischer and 82-year-old Dorothy Bone. The two women were sisters. Since he was charged, Johnson maintained his innocence.
Man given 65 years in prison after plea deal in deaths of wife, teen
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 shooting deaths of his wife and her teenage sister.
Ryan Yarber was sentenced Friday after a McHenry County judge accepted a plea deal in which Yarber would plea guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm. Under state sentencing guidelines, the 34-year-old Garber could be eligible for release after 31 years.
Yarber was arrested shortly after the deaths of his wife, Allania Yarber and her 15-year-old sister, Anniyah Reynolds.
Activist charged with felony stemming from Kenosha protests
KENOSHA, Wis. — An activist who participated in protests following the August police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha was charged Friday with a felony for allegedly kicking in a door at the Kenosha Public Safety Building and saying he wanted to break an officer’s fingers.
Clyde McLemore, 62, of Zion, Ill., was charged Friday with a felony count of attempted battery to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
McLemore founded the Black Lives Matter chapter in Lake County, Ill., and was active in many protests after Blake’s shooting. He said Friday that he had just learned of the charges.
“Kenosha County is refusing to charge the officer that shot Jacob Blake, but now they want to charge Clyde McLemore,” he said.
Officers were trying to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant on Aug. 23 when a pocketknife fell from his pocket. Blake picked it up and was going to a vehicle with two of his children inside when Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey shot him seven times. Blake has said he was prepared to surrender after putting the knife in the vehicle, but Sheskey said he feared Blake was going to stab him. Sheskey was not charged.
Letetra Wideman, Blake’s sister and chair of the Black Lives Matter chapter McLemore founded, said she was “disgusted” and called the charge absurd.
The charges stem from an Aug. 24 incident after local officials moved a news conference inside the Public Safety Building due to a crowd of people outdoors. According to the complaint, people in the crowd outside were trying to force their way inside. The complaint says McLemore can be seen on video kicking the door. He allegedly posted that video on Facebook along with a comment about trying to break an officer’s fingers. The officer was not hurt.
Inmate found dead in Iowa jail
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An inmate has been found dead inside an eastern Iowa jail.
Mark Timothy Hudson Sr., 27, was found unresponsive in his general population cell at 10:59 a.m. Friday in the Scott County jail. Attempts to revive him failed. Scott County Sheriff’s Major Bryce Schmidt said the death does not appear suspicious.
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash earlier this week near Janesville.
Tanner Byholm, 25, of Glidden, and Remington Viney, 26, of Kimberly, were killed when their small plane went down about a mile from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Tuesday.