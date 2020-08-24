DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak at this week’s Republican National Convention.
Reynolds’ office said Sunday that the Iowa Republican will address the convention remotely on Tuesday and doesn’t plan to attend the event in Charlotte, N.C.
GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session today.
Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is scheduled to speak to the convention on Wednesday.
IOWA CITY — Authorities are investigating after a car drove through a group of protesters in downtown Iowa City on Friday night, but no serious injuries were reported as part of the incident.
Iowa City Police said they identified the driver who went through a group of at least 100 protesters Friday, and are seeking more details from people who were part of the event organized by the Iowa Freedom Riders civil rights group.
Video of the incident was posted online. University of Iowa student Erik Fisher said he was filming the protest from an apartment balcony.
“When he went through the crowd, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe someone would do that,” Fisher said to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.
The Iowa Freedom Riders group was established earlier this year after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Black man died after a White police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck, sparking protests across the country.
Organizers said Friday’s march was planned to demand additional action from Iowa City leaders.
CHICAGO — Six people were arrested outside the home of Chicago’s mayor, where protesting has been limited through enforcement of an ordinance barring protests in residential areas, authorities said Sunday.
Four women and two men were taken into custody Saturday and charged with misdemeanor counts of residential picketing for their actions in front of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home. The six live in New York, Washington, Arkansas and Pennsylvania and have been released, authorities said.
Southern Illinois sees low response rate
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A low census response rate in southern Illinois is putting millions of federal dollars for infrastructure improvements, education and social service programs at risk.
As of last Monday, only about 46% of Carbondale households had responded to the 2020 census survey, The Southern Illinoisan reports. City officials estimate a loss of about $1,600 per year for every person who fails to respond — or $16,000 over a decade. The census count concludes on Sept. 30.
Most southern Illinois counties’ response rate is significantly below the overall Illinois response rate of 69%.
Carbondale Planning Director Chris Wallace said the city’s low response rate is mostly tied to Southern Illinois University students. College students are counted in the community where they attend school, not where their home address is. He says the student population is traditionally hard to reach and the coronavirus pandemic has made it even harder.
Woman fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s north side.
The Journal Sentinel reported the shooting occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North 27th St., between West Burleigh Street and West Auer Avenue, in the Franklin Heights neighborhood.
Police said the woman died at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for today.
Police said no suspects had been arrested.
20 Illinois counties at virus warning level
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Rising indicators of the potentially deadly coronavirus have forced Illinois public health officials to place nearly one-fifth of the state’s counties on “warning level” status for the disease.
Two or more measurements for the spread of the highly contagious virus have exceeded allowable limits in each of the counties put on warning Friday. The process serves as notice that local officials should take action to mitigate the spread.
Twenty of the Prairie State’s 102 counties are on warning status: Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will, and Williamson.
Dane County deputy dies from coronavirus
MILWAUKEE — A deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office who is believed to have contracted the coronavirus while on duty has died.
Sheriff David Mahoney said in a statement that “all evidence” indicates Richard “Rick” Treadwell contracted the virus while on duty.
The Journal Sentinel reported Treadwell had been with the department since 1995 and worked as a recruiter and instructor.
His body was escorted from a hospital Saturday to a funeral home by a law enforcement procession.
He leaves behind a wife and three adult children. Funeral arrangements are pending.