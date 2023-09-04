isudorms.jpg
Buy Now

Students living in Wallace and Wilson residence halls at Iowa State University are trying to beat the heat by sleeping on the floor or in air-conditioned dens.

At its hottest, Jenna Morsovillo’s Iowa State University dorm room hit 95 degrees. Even with seven fans circulating air in the space, she and her roommate have taken to sleeping on the floor when it gets too warm in their lofted beds.

Having moved into Wilson Residence Hall earlier than others on Aug. 11, the college freshman has had to seek cooler climates in the library and her sorority house in order to focus on her first assignments of the year.

Recommended for you