A Des Moines woman who helped storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is facing a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment.
Federal court records indicate Deborah Sandoval has pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment and a fine of $100,000.As part of the plea deal, Deborah Sandoval has agreed to pay $500 toward restitution in connection with the $2.8 million in damages caused during the insurrection.
Deborah Sandoval was originally charged with obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement; knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; knowingly impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government; and three counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Deborah Sandoval’s son, Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, was convicted Dec. 14, of 12 criminal charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
Both mother and son are expected to be sentenced on April 25.
