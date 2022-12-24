A Des Moines woman who helped storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is facing a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment.

Federal court records indicate Deborah Sandoval has pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment and a fine of $100,000.As part of the plea deal, Deborah Sandoval has agreed to pay $500 toward restitution in connection with the $2.8 million in damages caused during the insurrection.

