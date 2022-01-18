Irvin, Aurora’s 1st Black mayor, makes GOP bid for governor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin joined the gubernatorial fray on Monday, entering the race as a Republican challenging incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker.
Elected the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city in 2017, Irvin, 51, is the fifth candidate seeking the GOP spot on the November ballot. He announced his candidacy in a news release and video sent to reporters.
His running mate is Rep. Avery Bourne, 29, a Republican legislator from the central Illinois town of Morrisonville. The youngest lawmaker in Illinois history when appointed in 2015, she has risen to assistant Republican leader in the House and bolsters the ticket’s bona fides with voters south of Interstate 80.
Irvin, an Army veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and former prosecutor, said that as Aurora mayor, he cut spending, spurred economic growth and eased property taxes.
“Where J.B. Pritzker has failed in Illinois, I have succeeded in Aurora...,” Irvin said. “As the next governor of Illinois, I will be tough on criminals, put our state on a sound fiscal path that doesn’t rely on tax hikes and fight the corrupt politicians who have run our state for decades.”
If elected, Irvin would be the first Black governor of Illinois.
Wisconsin GOP plan would lower concealed carry age
MADISON, Wis. — Republican state lawmakers are pushing a plan that would lower the minimum age to legally carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin.
Currently, a Wisconsin resident needs to be 21 years old before they can apply for a concealed carry permit. The GOP-backed bill would lower it to 18.
The measure’s sponsor, state Rep. Shae Sortwell says 18-year-olds have the right to vote or go to war so they should also have the right to carry a concealed weapon, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
“It is our obligation as the state Legislature under our oath to the Constitution of the United States and oath to the state constitution to ensure equality before the law,” Sortwell said at a public hearing on the plan.
While gun rights groups, including the National Rifle Association, support the plan, opponents include the city of Milwaukee, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort or WAVE.
WAVE executive director Jeri Bonavia said her group is opposed because under federal law, anyone age 18 to 20 can’t legally purchase a handgun from a federally licensed firearm dealer.
“Which means that this age group that they’re talking about would likely need to be purchasing their gun from the gray market, from private sellers,” Bonavia said. “Which means that there would be no background check conducted on those purchases.”
Wisconsin Republicans are also considering other gun legislation during the remaining months of the state’s legislative session. That includes a plan that would let people with concealed carry permits keep guns in their vehicles on school grounds.
Sheriff: Iowa teen burned in New Year’s cabin fire has died
JEFFERSON, Iowa — One of two teenagers badly burned in a New Year’s Day cabin fire in west-central Iowa has died of his injuries, officials said.
Harley McDonald, 15, died in an Iowa City burn unit, Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams said Sunday.
McDonald and Lucas Oakes, 14, were in the cabin, located less than a mile north of McMahon State Wildlife Management Area, when it burned in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Both were taken to the Iowa City hospital, and Oakes was released on Jan. 8.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but Williams has previously said officials believe a wood-burning stove in the cabin may have started the blaze.
The cabin was located about 5 miles northwest of Jefferson.
8-year-old girl fatally shot in Milwaukee identified
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the young girl fatally shot over the weekend in Milwaukee.
Police say they are investigating the death of 8-year-old Tiana Huddleston as a homicide.
A 47-year-old man is accused of handling a firearm that discharged and struck the girl, who died at a nearby hospital on Saturday. The man was taken into custody.
Evidence markers could be seen at the back porch of a residence on West Highland Avenue late Saturday afternoon. A group of about 10 people stood near the scene, consoling a woman overcome with emotion, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the death “heartbreaking” and said “mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life.” Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office in the upcoming days, police said.
“Please, put down the guns,” the mayor said. “If you have a gun in your home, secure it with a trigger lock or in a safe. Never, never handle a gun near children.”