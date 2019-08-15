Rep. King defends call for abortion ban with no rape, incest exceptions
URBANDALE, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Steve King is defending his call for a ban on all abortions by questioning whether “there would be any population of the world left” if not for births due to rape and incest.
Speaking Wednesday before a conservative group in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, the Iowa congressman reviewed legislation he has sought that would outlaw abortions without exceptions for rape and incest.
King said, “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”
The Des Moines Register reported that the Republican added, “It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother.”
A King spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Pelosi congratulates state lawmakers, kicks off Governor’s Day at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi exhorted thousands of Democrats to defeat Republican President Donald Trump and take control of the Senate in 2020.
The California Democrat was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association brunch. The annual affair kicked off Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair .
She congratulated Illinois Democrats for adopting monumental laws in the first few months of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s term and listed measures approved in the U.S. House that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, has refused to bring to a vote.
Pelosi said public sentiment is on Democrats’ side for expanding health care, lowering drug costs, and green infrastructure improvements.
Authorities: Iowa 2-year-old died after ingesting woman’s medicine
DES MOINES — Authorities say a 2-year-old child died in Des Moines after ingesting a woman’s prescription medications.
A Des Moines police news release said 38-year-old Amanda Leonard-Helum was arrested Tuesday in Waterloo on a warrant for child endangerment causing death. She was taken to Polk County Jail and remained there Wednesday, pending $25,000 bail. It was unclear whether she has an attorney.
Police said Leonard-Helum, of Waterloo, was trying to adopt the little boy, who was a child of her former boyfriend. She had driven herself and the boy to Des Moines from Waterloo on June 26.
She learned after they arrived that the child had swallowed some of her medications. Police said she decided to monitor him rather than seek medical care. He died overnight. Toxicology reports indicate he died of an overdose of her medicines.
Man hit with reckless-homicide charge in deadly Chicago bus shelter crash
CHICAGO — A man who allegedly crashed into a Chicago bus shelter, fatally injuring a woman who was run over twice, has been charged with reckless homicide.
A judge set 42-year-old Errol Brice’s bail at $50,000 during a Tuesday hearing.
Police said Brice’s sport-utility vehicle crashed into a bus shelter Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side, pinning 59-year-old Beverly Barney beneath the vehicle.
Brice allegedly put the SUV in reverse and then drove forward over Barney a second time before fleeing.
She was pronounced dead at a hospital. A second woman also injured in the crash remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Brice’s attorney, Shay Allen, told the Chicago Sun-Times “it’s always horrible when a life is lost,” but he noted that the charge his client faces reflected that the crash wasn’t intentional.
Foxconn leaders, Wisconsin officials meet; details of discussions unclear
MADISON, Wis. — Foxconn Technology Group executives met Wednesday with Wisconsin officials but no one is saying much about what they discussed.
State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tweeted that he and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald met with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Vice Chairman Jay Lee and Alan Yeung, who is the Taiwanese electronics giant’s U.S. strategist. Vos said they got an update on the company’s future plans. He didn’t elaborate.
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities say a northwest Iowa sheriff’s deputy died following a crash in her patrol vehicle.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department said Deputy Stephanie Schreurs died Tuesday afternoon. She was injured Friday morning when her sport utility vehicle ran off a road while entering a sharp curve. The SUV ran into a ditch, vaulted over a private driveway and rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
She was flown to a Sioux Falls, S.D., hospital.
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Officials said Schreurs was a 24-year-old veteran of the department.