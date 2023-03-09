COVID cases, hospitalizations continue slow rise in Iowa
Iowa’s COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates have been slowly increasing for the past month.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported at least a 7% increase in documented infections for the past week, and federal health officials reported an 11% increase in hospitalizations.
There were an average of 160 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals each day last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was up from 142 the week prior.
The state reported 1,916 new infections in the past week among people who were not previously infected. That is a 10% increase from the previous week and a 26% increase from a month ago.
The total number of individual people who have tested positive for the disease and have been recorded by the state now total nearly 904,000. That is more than 28% of the state’s population, although the figure is likely higher due to deficiencies in testing and reporting.
State health officials do not track the results of widely available rapid, at-home tests and recently acknowledged the relative lack of accuracy of its infection reporting when it announced it would scale back that reporting next month.
The state documented 2,473 total positive tests in the past week, a 7% increase from the previous week. That includes infected people who were previously infected. The state does not report such reinfections to federal health officials.
The state also reported 25 new deaths associated with COVID-19 infections, for a total of 10,725 since the start of the pandemic.
The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is the leading cause of infections in a four-state region monitored by the CDC that includes Iowa. It accounts for more than 87% of infections in that region. In the Northeast, it is responsible for about 98% of infections.
Pritzker to move residents, restructure troubled facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Wednesday the restructuring of a troubled center housing developmentally disabled residents after months of media reports about resident abuse by staff and attempts to cover it up.
Pritzker will move more than half of the residents from the Choate Developmental Center in southern Illinois — 123 people who live there voluntarily — to other state-supported facilities or community-based homes.
The remaining 112, some of whom were ordered by criminal courts to Choate because of their disabilities, will remain while authorities determine the best placement for them and while they redesign Choate’s campus and program for safer and better care.
The upheaval of the center in Anna, 123 miles southeast of St. Louis, follows months of reporting by Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises and Pro Publica. They uncovered evidence of staff assaults on residents, efforts by staffers to cover up abuse and the intimidation of new employees to participate or keep quiet about the conduct.
The reports indicated that 49 people, both staff and residents, have faced felony charges for misconduct since 2015.
Pritzker’s plan involves intervention by Southern Illinois University’s School of Medicine to help most of the current residents with intellectual or developmental disabilities transition to other state facilities or group homes. The 123 residents moving initially will have up to three years to relocate.
Pritzker did not mention closing Choate or layoffs of any employees. Roberta Lynch, executive director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, which represents Choate employees, said in a statement that AFSCME will “protect the jobs of Choate’s dedicated and compassionate employees, and our union will continue our close alliance with the Friends of Choate family group to ensure that no resident is forced out of their home without their consent.”
The Department of Human Services, which runs Choate, has named Ryan Thomas to the new position of chief resident safety officer to monitor conduct and conditions in the state’s developmental centers. Thomas previously was Human Services’ operations program manager, overseeing quality, safety and health care. Her duties included care of 2,000 asylum seeker bused last fall from the Mexican border to Chicago.
The Human Services Department will also add 10 investigators to the staff of the agency’s inspector general.
Founder of Chicago beef shop that inspired TV show diesCHICAGO — The founder of the Chicago Italian beef shop that inspired FX’s “The Bear,” Joseph Zucchero, has died at 69, his son said.
Mr. Beef, the no-frills sandwich joint in Chicago’s River North, has been a neighborhood staple for decades. But it became a national sensation after it was portrayed by the gritty, fast-paced show released in June 2022.
Zucchero died unexpectedly on March 1 at Rush Medical Center while undergoing treatment for cancer, said his son, Christopher Zucchero, who is a co-owner of the restaurant. “He was supposed to come home,” he said.
Zucchero said the family is waiting to learn exact cause of his father’s death.
“He was a magnificent human being. He was charismatic. He loved his restaurant. ... He loved his family, his children,” Zucchero said.
Nothing will be the same at Mr. Beef without his father, Zucchero said.
“There’s going to be a huge ... void here,” he said. “I’m in shock. ... We act as if he’s still here. That’s kind of how we’re going to maintain and persevere, is to act as if he’s going to come around the corner.”
Mr. Beef’s doors stayed open after the elder Zucchero’s unexpected passing, his son said.
“We didn’t take any time off” — which is what his dad would have wanted. For 44 years, “Mr. Beef was always open the hours it said it was open,” Zucchero said.
The only exceptions: when “The Bear” was shooting, and this Saturday, when his father’s burial and services will be held.
“He was a tough human being. He was tough, but he was also fair. He loved everyone,” Zucchero said.
The Italian beef legend was “elated” when Christopher Storer, creator of “The Bear” and a childhood friend of Christopher Zucchero, centered the show on his shop.
“He was very proud of that,” his son said.
