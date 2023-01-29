Former state senator Rita Hart was elected Saturday as the next chair of the Iowa Democratic Party.

“As a teacher, a farmer, a state senator and lieutenant governor and congressional candidate, I’ve seen time and time again how the policies that our leaders implement affect everyday Iowans. My focus is squarely on helping our party begin winning elections again,” Hart said in the election meeting. “The job of the chair is to make that happen.”

