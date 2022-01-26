Wisconsin Assembly OKs vaccine passport ban, immunity waiver
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly approved a pair of bills Tuesday that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit government agencies from issuing vaccine passports.
Both measures face a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated.
The first bill would require employers to accept documentation of natural immunity to COVID-19 in lieu of any vaccination or testing requirement. Republicans backers maintain natural immunity is at least as effective as being vaccinated. Similar bills passed in Florida and Arkansas last year.
The other bill would bar government agencies from requiring people to show vaccination cards to obtain services. Republicans say they proposed the measure because they’re worried that President Joe Biden’s administration may mandate such passports.
Both bills now head to the Senate. Approval in that chamber would send the bills on to Evers.
Lawmakers approve tougher penalties for rioters, vandals
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers approved bills Tuesday that would create tougher penalties for protesters who participate in riots and deface government statues.
The proposals come after protesters burned swaths of downtown Kenosha and damaged the Hans Christian Heg and Lady Forward statues at the state Capitol during violent and destructive demonstrations in the summer of 2020.
The first bill would define a riot as a public disturbance that involves an unlawful assembly and an act of violence or a threat of violence committed by at least one person.
Attending such a gathering would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail with a mandatory minimum of 30 days behind bars. Participating in such an event that results in property damage or injuries would be a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison with a 45-day mandatory minimum sentence. Anyone who attacks or throws a bodily substance at a National Guard member would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.
The Assembly approved another bill Tuesday that would make damaging government property of historical significance a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-years in prison.
Shooting deaths of Illinois trooper, wife ruled murder-suicide
CHICAGO — The shooting deaths of an off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and his wife were ruled a murder-suicide Tuesday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Trooper Antonio Alvarez, 30, and Amanda Alvarez, 31, of Chicago, were found Monday inside a non-department issued vehicle in Chicago, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy released Tuesday found Antonio Alvarez died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner’s office said.
Amanda Alvarez died of a gunshot wound to her head and her death was ruled a homicide, the office said.
Amanda Alvarez was a school teacher. Her family said the couple was having problems in their marriage and that she had told relatives she intended to leave him, WLS-TV reported.
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December, a state agency reported Tuesday.
The rate was down from November’s 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs, according to Iowa Workforce Development. The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly.
Iowa’s rate was ranked 20th nationally. Nebraska has the nation’s lowest rate at 1.7%.
The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.
School bus carrying 2 students collides with train in Iowa
CASTALIA, Iowa — A school bus carrying two students and a driver collided Tuesday morning with a train near Castalia in northeastern Iowa, authorities confirmed.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when a Postville school bus and train collided.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the two students were checked out by paramedics and taken to a local hospital for observation. The driver was taken by private vehicle to seek medical treatment.
The medical conditions of driver and students were not immediately released.
Chicago committee rejects fatal police shooting settlement
CHICAGO — A Chicago City Council committee has rejected a proposed $125,000 settlement with a woman whose son was fatally shot by officers in 2013 after he stabbed an officer in the face.
The council’s Finance Committee rejected the proposed settlement Monday for Lenora Bonds on a 13-13 vote. Because ties are recorded as a “no vote” the proposal won’t reach the full City Council, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Officers were dispatched to Bonds’ home in October 2013 after she called 911 and reported that her son, Terrance Harris, 40, was threatening her with two kitchen knives.
Harris stabbed one of the first officers to arrive at the scene in the face — a sergeant who had crisis intervention training, said deputy corporation counsel Victoria Benson.
Three more officers, none of whom had that training, then arrived in response to the sergeant’s stabbing, by which time Benson said Harris was in the basement, holding two knives.
She said Harris refused commands to drop the weapons, and he had turned on the gas, apparently trying to blow up the house.
When Harris “suddenly lunged in the direction of two of the officers,” all three fired, she said, and he died after being struck by 29 of their 32 shots.