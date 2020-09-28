Hastert breach-of-contract jury trial set for February 2021
YORKVILLE, Ill. — A jury trial for a $1.8 million breach-of-conduct case against former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been set for February 2021.
The 2016 lawsuit was filed by a man alleging he was sexually abused as a teen by Hastert and later promised $3.5 million to stay quiet. The man, referred to as James Doe, claims he’s owed more than half of the money promised. Hastert countersued, alleging Doe violated their confidentiality agreement.
The deal’s discovery led to Hastert serving one year in prison after pleading guilty to breaking banking laws.
Jury selection was scheduled for Feb. 17, 2021, with the trial expected the following week, according to the (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle. Neither Hastert nor Doe appeared for Friday’s hearing.
The trial has been delayed due to coronavirus concerns.
The lawsuit was filed in Yorkville, where Hastert taught and coached wrestling.
The roughly $1.5 million Hastert paid led to a 2014 criminal investigation. His methods for structuring cash withdrawals tipped off the FBI, prompting the probe and making his abuse of Doe and others public.
During the proceedings, Hastert acknowledged “mistreatment” of student athletes. But in a 2018 deposition he called what happened with Doe a misunderstanding, saying he was helping with a groin injury.
Driver’s license renewal deadline extended 3 months
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses another three months.
White announced this week that expired licenses need be renewed by Feb. 1, 2021. The previous extension was until Nov. 1.
White extended the deadline to prevent the need for visiting a driver’s license facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those 75 and older need only ensure to renew driver’s licenses by their birthday in 2021.
The extension for renewing driver’s license plate stickers remains Nov. 1. They can be renewed online.
White continues to encourage motorists to conduct business on the secretary of state’s website to the extent possible.
Other business that can be conducted online includes obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract or renewing a standard driver’s license through the Safe Driver renewal program.
When a visit to a facility is necessary, White urges customers to be patient because of a heavy volume of traffic, to wear face masks and be prepared to wait outside because of social-distance requirements.
Illinois Supreme Court hires diversity and inclusion officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court has named a former associate chancellor at University of Illinois Springfield as a chief diversity and inclusion officer.
Deanie Brown starts the new job for the state’s judicial branch of government in November. She’ll be responsible for developing and implementing ways to create a diverse and inclusive workforce.
“It is a true privilege to step into what for me is a dream job — serving equity and the law — at this time of great awakening,” Brown said in a statement. “I look forward to answering the call to assist in deepening and sustaining inclusive practices and initiatives on behalf of our court system and the people who depend on it.”
Brown has been the associate chancellor for access and equal opportunity at the university’s Springfield campus since 2008.
The court announced in June that it was creating the position.
Police say 5-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 5-year-od girl has been fatally stabbed on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.
Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and found paramedics already working on the girl, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The girl had been stabbed several times.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office said the girl, Serenity Arrington, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted Sunday showed Arrington died of “multiple incised wounds” to the neck and declared her death a homicide.
Police said a suspect was in custody. No charges have been filed.