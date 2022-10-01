Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
DES MOINES — A Des Moines woman was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son.
Twyla Schiebel, 31, was arrested on the charge, filed Monday, and taken to Polk County Jail, television station WHO 13 reported.
Police investigators have said Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a safety belt in a bathtub on June 16 and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned to the bathroom, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water, she told police. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Schiebel appeared in court Friday, where her bond was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.
Missouri man pleads guilty in deaths of 2 Wisconsin brothers
A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract.
Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wis.
He was given two life sentences without parole, which will run consecutively.
In exchange for his plea, charges of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle were dropped, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.
The brothers’ father reported them missing July 21, 2019, after they didn’t return from a visit to Nelson’s farm, where they had gone to collect a $250,000 debt. Nelson was supposed to be caring for cattle for the brothers, according to court records.
The Diemel family sent livestock to Nelson’s farm to be cared for and sold between 2018 and 2019. The animals were neglected and many died but Nelson charged the family full price, according to court documents.
When the Diemels asked for their money back, Nelson intentionally sent a damaged check to Nicholas Diemel, which prompted the brothers’ visit to his farm.
Prosecutors said Nelson shot the brothers and drove their pickup truck off of his farm. He told authorities he put the men’s bodies in 55-gallon barrels and burned them. Nelson told investigators he dumped the remains on a manure pile and hid the barrels on his property, about 70 miles northeast of Kansas City, Mo.
The remains were later found in Missouri and in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Neb., that had been purchased in Missouri.
DNR: February 2021 hunt had little effect on wolf population
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate Wisconsin’s wolf population currently stands at about 970 animals, demonstrating that a much-maligned February 2021 hunting season had little impact on the population as a whole.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Department of Natural Resources officials released their latest population estimates at the agency’s board meeting on Wednesday. They said they estimate between 812 and 1,193 wolves currently roam the state, with 972 likely the best estimate.
Conservationists feared that a February 2021 hunting season would devastate the population after hunters killed 218 wolves in just three days, about 100 more wolves than the DNR allowed. Conservationists and wolf lovers called the hunt a slaughter. But the new numbers indicate the season had little effect on the population, which stood at roughly 1,100 wolves before the hunt began.
‘Extreme’ drought expands in northwest Iowa
Unseasonably hot and dry weather last week in northwest Iowa caused a pocket of “extreme” drought to more than double in size, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
That drought designation is the second to worst, next to “exceptional.” For many weeks, that pocket of drought had been confined mainly to areas near Sioux City near the state’s western border.
In the Drought Monitor’s Thursday report, the area of extreme drought expanded east several counties to Humboldt and Kossuth in north-central Iowa.
As a whole, the state is drier than it’s been since October 2021. About 79% of the state is abnormally dry or in a drought.
