MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban.

Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt.

