Iowa murder suspected arrested in South Dakota
SHELDON, Iowa — A suspect in an Iowa killing was arrested Friday outside a marijuana dispensary in South Dakota, authorities said.
Nathanial Byron Kessel, 41, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, is now awaiting extradition. He was taken into custody on the first-degree murder warrant after the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe police chief noticed a vehicle that Iowa officials were seeking at the Royal River Casino and Hotel in South Dakota.
The police chief then alerted other agencies and Kessel was apprehended outside the Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary, a spokesman for the tribe said.
Kessel also is accused in the arrest warrant of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.
The search for him began after a 911 caller alerted authorities about a slain woman late Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded and found her body inside her Sheldon, Iowa, home.
The woman’s name and cause of death weren’t immediately released.
Racine man sentenced for 1986 homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Racine man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area.
Lou A. Griffin, 67, pleaded no contest Jan. 27 in Brown County Circuit Court to a charge of homicide by reckless conduct, and a judge found him guilty.
Griffin originally was charged in October 2020 with first-degree intentional homicide in Lisa Holstead’s killing. Her body was found in August 1986.
Holstead’s slaying had been Brown County’s oldest unsolved murder case.
Investigators said that at the time of her killing, Griffin lived within a few miles of where her body was found.
Griffin was identified as a suspect in Holstead’s slaying after Green Bay police sent DNA evidence found on her body to a company that performs forensic genetic genealogy testing. That testing provided information on the suspect’s heritage and possible relatives.
Griffin told investigators he might have had sex with Holstead but denied killing her, police said.
Evers: Fly flags at half-staff to honor WWII soldier
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has directed that flags be flown at half-staff in the state today to honor a Wisconsin soldier who died in World War II and whose remains were recently identified.
Evers’ order directs that U.S. flags and Wisconsin state flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today to honor U.S. Army Private First Class William LaVerne “Sonny” Simon.
Simon’s remains will be buried today with full military honors in his hometown of Middleton, Wis., nearly 80 years after he died in Germany.
“A decorated military veteran, Private Simon served our state and country well, giving his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear,” Evers said.
Simon was in Company G, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, when he was reported unaccounted for on Nov. 5, 1944, during the Battle of the Hürtgen Forest in Germany.
