MADISON — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch is suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission seeking to suspend the guidance the agency gave to local election clerks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kleefisch alleges the commission broke the law in late March 2020 when it issued guidance allowing local clerks to consolidate polling places in the April 7 spring election.
Kleefisch has asked the court to immediately suspend the bipartisan commission’s “unlawful guidance and order the commission to follow the laws set by the people of Wisconsin through their legislature,” the State Journal reported.
The lawsuit also challenges the commission’s guidance to local clerks that they did not need to send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away amid the pandemic.
Woman killed in gas station shooting
GREEN BAY — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station in Green Bay.
It happened about 2 a.m. Sunday at the Marathon gas station on the city’s east side. According to police, a 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times and died later at a hospital.
A search is underway for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be a random act, WLUK-TV reported.
Democrat Bowen 3rd to enter lt. gov. race
MADISON — The campaign for Democratic lieutenant governor became a three-way race among state lawmakers Monday when Rep. David Bowen announced he was running for the position.
Bowen will face off against state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, and state Sen. Len Taylor, of suburban Milwaukee, in the August primary. The winner will be paired with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as his running mate.