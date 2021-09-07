Man accused of killing 2-year-old
HAMPTON — Police in north-central Iowa have arrested a man suspected of beating a nearly 2-year-old boy to death last year.
The Hampton Police Department reported that Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera was arrested Sunday in the 2020 death of a 23-month-old boy. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death, police said.
Police were called after the child was taken to a Franklin County hospital on Aug. 1, 2020, and pronounced dead about an hour later, investigators said. An autopsy showed the boy had died of blunt force injuries.
Police said an investigation showed the boy had been in Rivera’s care when he was fatally injured. Rivera is being held in the Franklin County Jail.
Man charged with Ottumwa murder
OTTUMWA — A man is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing death at an Ottumwa motel, police said.
Police officers found 43-year-old Joshua David Barnill, of Ottumwa, suffering from a stab wound Friday night at the Stardust Motel. He died later at a local hospital.
Robert Wayne Milford Jr., 39, was arrested later Friday. He was initially arrested for allegedly providing false information to a police officer and for possession of methamphetamine, and the murder charge was added later, police said.
Police probe fatal Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT — Police are investigating the shooting death this weekend of an Illinois man on a Davenport street.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, when officers were called around 1 p.m. to an area along Nevada Avenue for reports of gunfire. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police later identified the victim as Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, 25, of East Moline, Ill. Investigators believe Martinez-Brown was the target of the shooting, but had not announced any arrests in the case by Monday morning.
State council OKs plan for hospital complex
IOWA CITY — Months after it first rejected an application from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a $230 million hospital complex in North Liberty, a state council has now approved the plan.
The Health Facilities Council on Tuesday voted, 4-1, to allow the health system to build a $230 million hospital complex the system argues it desperately needed to relieve pressure at its other facilities.
The council rejected a nearly identical application in February on a 3-2 vote.
The approval came over the objections of dozens of opponents who said the planned 300,000-square-foot, four-story, 48-bed hospital will run community hospitals in the area out of business, because the health care market in the region is already saturated.