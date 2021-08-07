Evers OKs police force bill, vetoes plan to defund cities
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers signed a Republican-authored bill on Friday that established a uniform use-of-force policy for police across Wisconsin, but he killed another GOP-backed measure that would have cut state aid to local governments that reduce police budgets.
Under the use-of-force bill, police can use force based on a situation’s circumstances and whether a suspect is fleeing or resisting arrest. Deadly force is a last resort. The bill initially included language that would have made an officer criminally liable who doesn’t intervene when another officer is using force illegally but Assembly Republicans removed that provision in June at the request of the Milwaukee police union.
Evers vetoed a different GOP-authored bill that would have cut state aid to local governments that reduce their police budgets. The money would be reallocated to counties and municipalities that don’t cut funding for police.
Evers said in his veto message that the bill would have imposed “onerous restrictions” on local governments’ ability to set their budgets.
“Local governments and local elected officials are well-positioned to make informed decisions about what is best for their communities and how to meet the needs of the people they serve and represent,” the governor wrote.
New entrant in crowded Wisconsin U.S. Senate field
MADISON, Wis. — The leader of Wisconsin’s disaster response efforts on Friday announced a run for the U.S. Senate.
Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Darrell Williams joins a crowded field of Democrats looking to unseat Republican incumbent Ron Johnson next year. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino and Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis are also running.
Gov. Tony Evers appointed Williams as emergency management administrator in 2019. Prior to his appointment he served as interim school superintendent in Beloit and as a high school principal in Milwaukee. He was recognized as the 2013 national principal of the year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators.
Johnson has yet to decide whether he will seek re-election. The Democratic primary is set for Aug. 9, 2022.
4-year-old shot by another child after gun found in home
CHICAGO — A 4-year-old Chicago girl was fatally shot after another child found a gun inside a house and the weapon apparently accidentally discharged, police said.
Makalah McKay was pronounced dead Thursday at Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot in a house in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Chicago police said Makalah was struck in the chest in an apparent accidental shooting about 6 p.m. Thursday after another child found the weapon. Police said a man was taken in for questioning, though no charges have been filed.
5 siblings under age 10 die in apartment fire
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Five siblings under the age of 10 died early Friday when a fire swept through their apartment in southwestern Illinois, and officials were investigating whether they had been left alone.
Fire crews were called to the building in East St. Louis, which is just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, before 3 a.m. and reported finding two children already dead inside a bedroom. The three other children were unconscious on the kitchen floor, and two of them were pronounced dead once they were taken outside, according to East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan.
The fifth child was taken to a hospital and later died. The children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and all belonged to the same family. Their names were not immediately released.
He said the children’s mother entered the building several times in an effort to rescue them.
Fire officials initially indicated that no adults had been in the apartment when the fire started, saying that the children’s mother had left to run an errand and returned home to find the fire.
But police later explained that investigators obtained new information and were trying to determine whether the children had been left unattended or whether a grandparent had been present, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Seven other families were displaced by the blaze, but they weren’t home when the fire broke out, officials said.
Police say resident shot armed intruder
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines resident shot an armed intruder who broke into an apartment overnight, police said.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, when a man armed with a handgun broke into an apartment along Lincoln Avenue, police said. Police said the intruder assaulted and threatened residents inside the apartment before he was shot by one of the residents.
The intruder then fled the scene and later showed up with a bullet wound at an emergency room, investigators said. He is expected to recover.
Police did not release the names of the victims or the accused intruder and have not announced any arrests in the case.