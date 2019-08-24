Wisconsin governor signs order to curb PFAS contamination
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order to curb contamination from chemicals in firefighting foam, non-stick cookware and fast-food wrappers, his office announced Friday.
Evers signed the mandate Thursday. The order calls on the state departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to work together to create a website on the chemicals known as PFAS, collaborate with municipalities and wastewater treatment plants to identify PFAS sources and consider PFAS when developing fish and wildlife consumption advisories.
The DNR will have to create a council to develop a PFAS action plan for the state, evaluate the public health risk PFAS present and develop best practices for identifying PFAS sources and testing protocols.
The DNR also must develop regulatory standards for the chemicals. Evers’ administration in June proposed a new PFAS enforcement standard of 20 parts per trillion, far below the 70 parts per trillion federal standard. The DNR is currently gathering public input on the standards. DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye said the executive order allows the department to propose rules implementing the new standards.
Environmental groups praised the order. Both the Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin called the order a key step toward controlling PFAS in Wisconsin.
Illinois State Police: Trooper shot
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police say a trooper has been shot while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis.
State police reported the shooting on Twitter on Friday morning but didn’t immediately disclose the trooper’s condition. TV stations showed a large police presence in the area.
The trooper was transported to a hospital. Several suspects have been taken into custody but one suspect remained inside a home and police were communicating with him with a bullhorn.
Man dies trying to save girl
CHICAGO — Authorities are warning that Lake Michigan beaches in Chicago will continue to have dangerous waves, a day after a man apparently drowned while trying to save an 11-year-old girl.
The girl was swept off a break wall Thursday on Chicago’s South Side and screamed for help. Witnesses said Rene Padilla, of Blue Island, jumped in to grab her but was overwhelmed by waves.
Lifeguards rescued the girl, but Padilla died, despite efforts to revive him.
Man crashes into middle school
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Authorities say a man who fled from police over a domestic disturbance complaint crashed his vehicle into the Beaver Dam Middle School and started a fire.
Beaver Dam police said the incident happened after 11 p.m. Wednesday after officers responded to a report by a woman who said she had an argument with the man who then broke a window and drove away.
Police said the man was driving at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway and struck the school. The collision caused structural, electrical and water utilities damage. The Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to put out the fire.
The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including domestic disorderly conduct, fleeing an officer and drunken driving.