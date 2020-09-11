UW-Madison moves classes online as coronavirus cases rise
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is moving all classes online and quarantining students in two of its largest dorms as it deals with rising cases of COVID-19.
Colleges across the country have been grappling with outbreaks in recent weeks after choosing to return to in-person instruction, but system President Tommy Thompson insisted on opening campuses this fall despite the warning signs.
According to UW-Madison data, 1,044 students and 26 employees have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 6. The city-county public health department said there are at least 46 separate outbreaks currently tied to UW-Madison.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank ordered the 2,230 residents living in Sellery Hall and Witte Hall to quarantine for 14 days, starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the State Journal reported.
“I share the disappointment and frustration of students and employees who had hoped we might enjoy these first few weeks of the academic year together,” Blank said. “Before we started this semester, we knew that no plan would be risk-free in the current environment.”
Blank ordered an end to in-person classes through at least Sept. 25.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi demanded Wednesday that the university immediately send all undergraduates living on campus home in an attempt to contain the coronavirus.
UW-Madison said it doesn’t believe such a step is warranted at this time, system spokesman Mark Pitsch said.
Chicago police: Man held hostage after armed robbery attempt
CHICAGO — Chicago police and firefighters converged on an apartment building Thursday in the city’s South Loop where an attempted armed robbery turned into a hostage situation, police said.
Officers who responded about 10:30 a.m. to a call about an attempted robbery called in a SWAT team after learning that a man was being held at gunpoint, said Karie James, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department.
The armed man was refusing to exit the building along South Wabash Avenue, said Officer Jessica Rocco, a police spokeswoman, said. She said the confrontation began shortly before 11 a.m.
James said that the hostage situation was still under way as of about 12:20 p.m.
No injuries have been reported, but a man there may have fired at least one shot, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. He said an ambulance and fire truck were standing by at the scene.
Police chief fired over Facebook post ‘in poor taste’
ORLAND HILLS, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police chief has been fired over a social media post.
Longtime Orland Hills Chief Thomas Scully was fired Wednesday after a post on his personal Facebook page that village leaders said was could not be tolerated.
WBBM-TV reports the post is composed of a meme that reads, “Looting… when free housing, free food, and free education just aren’t enough.”
“We hold all of our public officials to the highest standards in their personal and professional lives in Orland Hills,” the village said. “This social media post is in incredibly poor taste. It does not reflect the values of the people of our community, and we will not tolerate such behavior from any of our public officials.”
Orland Hills’ deputy chief will take over until the village finds a permanent replacement for Scully.
Scully served as chief for 15 years.
Former Wisconsin state senator faces federal charges
MADISON, Wis. — A former Wisconsin state senator and tourism secretary has been charged in federal court with fraud and with storing and disposing of hazardous electronic waste without a permit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison announced Thursday.
Democrat Kevin Shibilski, who served in the state Senate from 1995 to 2002, was charged Wednesday. His attorney, Mark Belongia, said Shibilski is a victim of fraud, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
The indictment issued by a grand jury in Madison alleges Shibilski, 59, of Merrill, illegally stored and disposed of broken and crushed glass from cathode ray tubes at warehouses operated by 5R Processors Ltd. in Wisconsin and Tennessee, and that the material was hazardous because of lead toxicity.
The indictment also charges Shibilski with eight counts of wire fraud for taking in nearly $5.8 million from clients but failing to recycle more than 8.3 million pounds of their crushed glass from cathode ray tubes containing lead, and instead stockpiled it at the 5R facilities.
In July, Shibilski sued his former business partners at 5R, claiming they used false books and records to lure investors, including Shibilski.
“We strongly disagree with the allegations in the indictment,” Belongia said Thursday. “Our civil case correctly lays out the whole story. Namely, our client is a victim of fraud and not the perpetrator.”
5R recycled electronic equipment, appliances and other items. It had facilities and warehouses in Ladysmith, Glen Flora, Catawba and West Bend, in Wisconsin, along with Morristown, Tennessee.
Shibilski is also charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by failing to pay and evasion of more than $850,000 in employment and income taxes for 5R Processors and its associated entities.
Each wire fraud charge carries up to 20 years in federal prison. The hazardous waste charge and the tax charge each carry up to five years.
Shibilski’s civil lawsuit alleges that his former partners started a competing company that stole 5R’s assets, including cash, equipment, confidential company data and customer lists.
Shibilski ran for lieutenant governor in 2002 but was defeated by fellow Democrat Barbara Lawton. Later that year, governor-elect Jim Doyle appointed Shibilski as state tourism secretary, but Shibilski stepped down in April 2003.
Officials: Keep vote helpers out of Wisconsin nursing homes
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission shouldn’t allow special voting deputies to enter nursing homes to help residents cast absentee ballots in November because the risk they could spread COVID-19 through the facilities is still too great, the commission’s top administrator warned Thursday.
State law allows local clerks to appoint deputies to enter nursing homes and help residents fill out absentee ballots. But the elderly appear to be the most susceptible severe illness from COVID-19. The elections commission in March banned deputies from entering facilities for the state’s April presidential primary, following state and federal guidance that only essential workers be allowed to enter such facilities.
The commission reaffirmed in June that no deputies should enter nursing homes ahead of the state’s Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general election. Republican Commissioner Robert Spindell, however, asked staff during a Sept. 1 meeting to reconsider that stance.