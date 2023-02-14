The administrator of Iowa’s state ethics panel says he sees no reason investigate a former nursing home regulator who landed a job in the industry while working for the state.

Iowa’s so-called “revolving door law” bars individuals from, within two years of leaving their state job, collecting pay from any company in relation to any sort of proceeding they were “directly” concerned with in their state job.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.