Driver charged in fatal Des Moines crash
DES MOINES — A driver has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide following a Des Moines collision in which two men died, police said.
The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, when a southbound car struck an eastbound car that had just entered the roadway, police said.
Two men in the eastbound car died after being rushed to a hospital, police said. They have been identified as Mauricio Ruiz Quintana, 26, and Brayan Martinez Ruiz, 22. They lived in Windsor Heights.
The other driver has been identified as Alejandro Contreras, 23. Polk County Jail records said Friday that he remained in custody.
Gas station shooting kills 1, wounds another
MILWAUKEE — A shooting at a Milwaukee gas station has left one man dead and another wounded.
The two men were shot inside of a car parked at the gas pumps at Express Gas on the city’s west side about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to police. Police are looking for the suspect.
Wisconsin legislator won’t seek re-election
MADISON, Wis. — State Rep. Debra Kolste announced Thursday she will not seek re-election this fall.
Kolste, a three-term Democrat from Janesville, made the announcement on the Assembly floor on its last day of its two-year session.
Murder charges filed in Chicago case
CHICAGO — Murder charges were filed Thursday against a man accused of firing shots in a Chicago Transit Authority pedestrian tunnel that left one person dead and two others injured.
Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck identified the suspect as Torrez D. Cathery, 23, of Chicago. Cathery, who was arrested in suburban Oak Park, has 22 prior arrests, including one in January for criminal trespass, Beck said.
Defendant found guilty of lesser charges
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Another defendant in the slaying of a 26-year-old man in southeast Iowa has been acquitted of first-degree murder but convicted of assault causing serious injury and of conspiracy to commit murder.
The verdicts were delivered Thursday on Chicago resident Caesar Davison, 31. Davison was one of five men charged with killing Demarcus “Peanut” Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother’s apartment in Burlington.
Man convicted in fatal knife attack
KENOSHA, Wis. — A jury has convicted a man in a fatal knife attack at a residential care facility in Kenosha in 2015.
But rather than being sent to prison, Marcel Kudzin will be sent to a mental health facility because the state has stipulated that Kudzin is mentally ill and is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.