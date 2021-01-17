Former sheriff’s deputy sentenced to prison
JUNEAU — A former sheriff’s deputy accused of breaking into the houses of people attending funerals and homes of co-workers has been sentenced in Dodge County to two years in prison.
Former Jefferson County deputy Janelle Gericke was found guilty of two felony counts of burglary and a felony count of attempted burglary.
Judge Brian Pfitzinger also ordered Gericke to serve three years of extended supervision during Friday’s sentencing.
Gericke worked at the Jefferson County Jail beginning in February 2016 and reportedly was fired in July 2019.
GOP official steps down
MILWAUKEE — The chairman of the St. Croix County Republican Party, who had posted online that his members should “prepare for war,” stepped down on Friday.
Members of the St. Croix County Republican Party Executive Committee reportedly asked for John Kraft’s resignation. His post, made before the riot earlier this month at the U.S. Capitol, garnered attention after the violence in Washington, D.C. Kraft had refused calls from the state Republican Party to remove the post.
Kraft could not be reached for comment.