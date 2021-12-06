Sorry, an error occurred.
DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines announced the arrest of a man suspected in a string of overnight arson fires involving half a dozen vehicles that also damaged at least two homes.
The fires occurred starting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday into the early Monday morning hours, police said in a news release.
The fires included six vehicle blazes, two of which damaged homes, and an electrical box fire that all happened within blocks of each other in northeastern Des Moines.
Patrol officers spotted a person leaving the scene of the last fire around 2:20 a.m. Monday who ran from the officers, police said. The officers arrested Andrew Anthony, 32, of Des Moines.
Anthony was charged with one count of arson and another count of methamphetamine possession, but police said more charges are expected.