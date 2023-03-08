Democrats questioned whether a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths, which passed the Iowa Senate on Tuesday, would violate the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

Senate File 538 contains language specifying that the legislation will not constitute a violation of the Iowa Code’s chapter on civil rights. The civil rights act protects Iowans from discrimination on the basis of gender identity “regardless of the person’s assigned sex at birth.”

