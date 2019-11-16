Asian Carp Mississippi

In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. Sport fish have declined significantly in portions of the Upper Mississippi River infested with Asian carp, apparently confirming fears about the invaders' threat to native species, according to a newly released study. Analysis of more than 20 years of population data suggests the carp are out-competing fish prized by anglers, such as yellow perch, bluegill, and black and white crappie, the report said.

 John Flesher

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A new study says sport fish have declined significantly in portions of the Upper Mississippi River infested with Asian carp.

The study’s lead author says it’s among the first to establish a solid link between the presence of invasive carp and a drop-off of native species.

It found that numbers of sport fish such as yellow perch and bluegill fell between 1994 and 2013 in three locations infested with silver carp.

Meanwhile, sport fish increased in other places farther upstream that the carp hadn’t reached.

The paper says Asian carp are gobbling up plankton that sport fish need for survival when young.

Fish biologist John Chick says the report illustrates the urgency of preventing the carp from moving into other sections of the Mississippi and the Great Lakes.

