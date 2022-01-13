MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors added dozens of charges Wednesday against a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, killing six people and injuring dozens.
Investigators believe Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his Ford Escape into the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21.
Prosecutors charged him two days later with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. They added 71 additional counts Wednesday, including multiple counts of reckless endangerment, hit-and-run involving death, bail jumping and battery. They also attached a use-of-a-dangerous weapon modifier to the homicide and endangerment counts, which would increase each sentence by five years if he’s convicted.
Court records show Brooks was charged with endangerment in Milwaukee County in July 2020 but posted $500 bail in March. He was arrested in Milwaukee County again on Nov. 5 for allegedly running over the mother of his child with his SUV. He walked out of jail two days before the parade after posting $1,000 bail.
Prosecutors alleged in an amended complaint filed Wednesday that he punched the woman the day before the parade and moments before he drove into it.
Chief apologizes for missing body in fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s fire chief is apologizing for his department’s failure to find a body in a vehicle involved in a fiery crash last weekend.
The body of the 21-year-old woman wasn’t found until an attendant at a tow lot where the car was taken discovered it hours later Sunday.
Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Tuesday he wanted to make sure police investigating the crash were not blamed for missing the body.
“I want it to ring very clear. A search of a recently extinguished vehicle is our responsibility and we failed to uphold that standard in this situation,” Lipski said.
The vehicle crashed into a vacant building about 5:30 a.m. Sunday and burst into flames. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jenna Reichartz, of Milwaukee. Reichartz body was found in the back seat.
Trial delayed in death, dismemberment case
MADISON — The trial for a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents has been postponed because he tested positive for COVID-19, according to court officials.
The test result Tuesday for Chandler Halderson, 23, comes a day after the National Guard tested all the inmates in the Dane County Jail because of a surging number of coronavirus cases.
Halderson is being tried in Dane County Circuit Court on charges of killing and dismembering Bart Halderson, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, in July.
Clerk of Circuit Court Carlo Esqueda said the length of the delay depends on whatever symptoms Halderson has. Court officials expect the trial, which began Jan. 3, will be postponed until at least Jan. 18.
Halderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating and hiding a corpse, and giving false information to authorities.
Supreme court denies speaker’s request
MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a request from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to block a Dane County judge’s order directing him to sit for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.
The depositions were ordered last week by Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, who expressed confusion over how so few documents were produced from the first three months of former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s ongoing probe. Bailey-Rihn ordered the Rochester Republican to sit for depositions Wednesday.
The state’s high court issued a 4-3 decision Tuesday after Bailey-Rihn denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to delay the depositions.