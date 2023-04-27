Wisconsin’s only oil refinery to reopen after 2018 explosion
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is on track to be fully operational in June after a $1.2 billion effort to rebuild the facility five years following an explosion that injured three dozen workers.
The 2018 explosion and subsequent fires at the facility then-owned by Calgary-based Husky Energy in Superior also produced fears of a hydrofluoric acid leak, causing 2,500 people in the city to evacuate.
No acid leaked but a tank containing hot asphalt spilled 17,000 barrels into the facility. The asphalt caught fire, sending up a plume of black smoke that released thousands of pounds of flammable hydrocarbon vapor. The explosion caused about $550 million in damage to the refinery.
The refinery is now owned by Calgary-based Cenovus Energy. Cenovus said Wednesday the refinery is on track to resume full operations by the end of June, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
The cost to rebuild the refinery tripled from initial projections, and it took years longer than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A final report released by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board in December found the refinery’s lack of safeguards during a maintenance shutdown led to the explosion. The board made 16 recommendations to improve safety, most of which applied to the refinery and Cenovus.
As the refinery prepares to restart, Cenovus implemented safety upgrades to the hydrofluoric acid unit, said Doreen Cole, the company’s senior vice president of downstream manufacturing.
Other safety upgrades include seven remote-control water cannons, continuous video surveillance and the use of color-changing paint to detect any potential release.
Illinois man killed in petroleum plant blast was also wrestling coach
LEMONT, Ill. — A man killed in an explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum refinery was working at the plant as a contractor and was also a high school wrestling coach, authorities said.
The Will County Coroner’s Office said Dru Worker, 25, of Homewood, Ill., was killed in Tuesday morning’s explosion at Seneca Petroleum Co. in Lemont in Chicago’s southwest suburbs.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after an asphalt tank apparently exploded, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said. A second person suffered minor injuries in the blast, which was followed by a fire.
Several agencies are investigating the explosion, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the county coroner’s office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
Worker was an employee of M&J Industrial Services, as is the person injured in the blast, and both had been doing work at the refinery when the explosion occurred, the company said. M&J Industrial Services said in a statement that it was “heartbroken and devastated by this tragedy” and cooperating with federal and state investigators.
OSHA spokesman Scott Allen said the agency was investigating both M&J Industrial Services and Seneca Petroleum and would do its “best to determine what might have caused this tragic incident so that it might be prevented in the future.”
Consolidated High School District 230 said Worker was the assistant wrestling coach at Andrew High School in Tinley Park in Chicago’s south suburbs. The district said in a statement that it had “a heavy heart” over his death.
Large manure spill closes section of Interstate 55 near Chicago
HODGKINS, Ill. — A portion of a Chicago-area highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday afternoon while workers had the unenviable task of cleaning up a large manure spill, police said.
A semitrailer loaded with 30,000 pounds of manure rolled over on a ramp off Interstate 55 near the village of Hodgkins southwest of Chicago, Illinois State Police said.
No injuries were reported.
