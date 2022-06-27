Most of Iowa’s Republican federal representatives said they voted against bipartisan legislation to address gun violence last week because it might threaten Americans’ constitutional rights.
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act increases background checks for people ages 18 to 21 who are buying a gun and allocates millions of dollars for mental health and school safety programs.
“There are many parts of this package I support, including increased mental health funding, training for law enforcement and bolstering school security,” said Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican. “However, I have concerns that parts of this legislation violate due process rights, and I could not support the bill in full. Legislative solutions must keep guns from getting into the wrong hands without violating the rights of law-abiding citizens, and unfortunately, this legislation did not meet that standard.”
The compromise legislation passed the House in a 234-193 vote on Friday and signed by President Joe Biden on Saturday. Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Republican, said he has helped introduce legislation that addresses mental health and active shooter response training but that the current reform package appeared to overreach on gun rights.
“Unfortunately, this proposal contains constitutional concerns that I cannot support,” Feenstra said. “As a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, I will continue to vote to protect every Iowan’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms while working to expand mental health resources for our communities and protect our children from unspeakable tragedies.”
The legislation also would close what is known as the “boyfriend loophole” which allowed unmarried partners to own guns even if they have abuse charges.
Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat, voted in favor of the legislation because it will make schools safer while addressing mental health issues, but she said it didn’t go as far as she had hoped.
“It misses the mark in my book,” Axne told reporters on Friday. “The deal is, we really should be banning assault weapons in general. I’ve said that since I’ve started running (for office). This should be back on the books. The assault weapons ban literally showed us through data that lives were saved. Other countries that don’t have assault weapons, they don’t have these issues. This is truly an American issue. It’s purely a guns issue.”
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, said she proposed more-efficient legislation to address school violence that allocates unused pandemic funds toward enhancing school safety measures and mental health resources.
“Making schools safer and protecting our students is a top priority of mine in Congress. However, I have major concerns with the scope of this legislation,” Miller-Meeks said. “Providing government bureaucrats with access to individuals’ private health records is tremendously concerning and should be replaced by strengthening the NICS system by alerting about past criminal behavior without giving the government access to mental health records. I am also extremely concerned with the clear lack of due process in this legislation that would provide an incredible disadvantage to those without the financial means to hire an attorney.”
While there were provisions Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, said he supported in the bill, he ultimately voted no on Thursday when it passed the Senate 65-33 because of a lack of debate about the language.
“There are legal definitions too vague to be enforced, or at least consistently enforced,” Grassley said. “Courts and respondents must always be able to determine who is subject to the law. It turned me against the legislation when I heard my colleagues say that the courts would have to sort out what the bill means. This ambiguity needed to be clarified, so Americans can read and understand the law with certainty and so no one’s constitutional rights are inappropriately swept up without recourse. Unfortunately, there was no process to make these necessary clarifications.”
Sen. Joni Ernst was the only Iowa Republican to vote in favor of the bill. She said while she is a lifelong supporter of the Second Amendment, this legislation does not infringe on the constitutional right.
“Every American wants to keep our kids and our schools safe and provide folks access to mental health treatment, and this proposal helps do that without placing new restrictions on law-abiding gun owners,” Ernst said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.